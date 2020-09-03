Reports | Chennai Super Kings prepares for life sans Harbhajan Singh after his delay in arrival

Chennai Super Kings management are preparing for life without Harbhajan Singh as the spinner has kept delaying his arrival in the United Arab Emirates, citing personal reasons. However, a franchise official has confirmed that there has been no official communication from the spinner yet.

One of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, there is no competition to the way Chennai Super Kings manage their campaign - always on the right track and doing things in a very structured manner. However, ever since their arrival in the Middle-East, things have gone in a weird direction with as many as 13 positive cases alongside Suresh Raina pulling out of the tournament for personal reasons.

And now if an ANI report are to be believed, Harbhajan Singh might not travel to the UAE this season at all as Chennai Super Kings prepare to run their campaign without the spinner.

"He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source said, reported ANI.

The Super Kings side will kick start the preparation from September 5, after ending their 14-day Quarantine, as CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that there are no fresh coronavirus cases in the contingent. If things go as planned, CSK will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League on September 19.