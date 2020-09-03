Reports | BCCI member in UAE tests positive

Today at 1:32 PM
According to reports, a BCCI member, who was in the UAE to oversee the smooth functioning of IPL 2020 slated to start from September 19, has been tested positive for Covid-19. The report stated that the testing is going on and the rest of the members are healthy so there is no cause to be concerned.
The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, but the journey so far hasn’t been quite smooth-sailing for BCCI as players and members keep testing positive despite strict restrictions. Last week 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus and are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Barring them, the rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.
It has now been reported that a member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, which is scheduled to start on September 19, has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the source added that the rest of the members are healthy and there is no cause for concern.
"There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can't tell you whether it's from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic," a senior IPL official told PTI as quoted by TOI.
"There is no cause for concern," he added.
