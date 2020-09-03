Reports | BCCI member in UAE tests positive

The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, but the journey so far hasn’t been quite smooth-sailing for BCCI as players and members keep testing positive despite strict restrictions. Last week 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus and are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Barring them, the rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.