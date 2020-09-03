Pulling out of IPL was difficult decision but a correct one, insists Kane Richardson

Australian pacer Kane Richardson has insisted that pulling out of IPL was a difficult decision but a correct one as he did not want to risk missing the birth of his first child. He added that he was disappointed to miss out on the IPL but hopes that such opportunities would continue coming his way.

The Australian paceman Kane Richardson, who had a base price of INR. 1.5 Crore, was picked up Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of INR. 4 Crore in the auction last December. However, earlier, Richardson announced that he will not be playing in the IPL 2020 as he is expecting the birth of his first child. Adam Zampa was announced as his replacement in the RCB squad for the cash-rich event starting September 19 in the UAE.

Richardson insisted that that pulling out of the upcoming IPL was difficult but definitely the right decision as he didn’t want to miss the birth of his first child which would have been hampered by the travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic. He explained that he was disappointed on missing out on IPL but he would not have been able to live with himself, having missed out on the birth of his first child.

“It’s always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it’s the pinnacle domestic competition in the world so it wasn’t an easy decision, but when I sat down and thought about it, it was definitely the right one,” Richardson told media on Wednesday as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“With all that’s going on in the world at the moment and the challenge of getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, I couldn’t risk missing that. I’m disappointed to miss the IPL but hopefully there are opportunities ahead for that,”

“I don’t think I’d be able to live with missing the birth of my first child … I can be home and support my wife as best I can, and hopefully those (cricket) opportunities come around again.”

Currently in England for Australia’s limited-overs series, Richardson, plans to head home to be with his family following the conclusion of the tour later this month. The first T20 between Australia and England will be played in Southampton on Friday.

Richardson, who has been regular for Australia in T20Is, picking up 10 wickets in his last 9 outings, felt that he has done fulfilled his job in the Australian team in the recent past and looks to take inspiration from his past performances.

“Coming off five months of doing nothing you don’t really know until we start, but if I look back in the last 12 months, I feel like I’ve done the job in the games we’ve played,” he said.