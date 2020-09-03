IPL 2020 | Things will get better and smoother as we go forward, feels Ness Wadia

In the wake of 13 CSK members testing positive for Coronavirus, panic ensued in the IPL but Ness Wadia assured that things will eventually get better and smoother. Wadia has also hoped that the BCCI would make up for the losses the franchises would incur due to reduced sponsorship deal.

When Chennai Super Kings suffered the unfortunate collapse of 13 staff members testing positive for the Covid-19 virus, it sent shockwaves among the franchises and players about to reach the side, for they were apprehensive about their participation. Although different bio-bubbles are created for all the teams to be accommodated, the issue is far from over but Wadia looks at the positives.

"The BCCI has put internationally established protocols in place. If you look at the football leagues, there were cases in the beginning and the highest of precautions were taken. There are so many variables [in the current situation]. I don't think people need to worry at all. Things will get better and smoother as we go forward,” Wadia told PTI.

"The CSK incident has taught us that it can happen to anyone even when the best of precautions are taken and therefore we must be more compliant and rigid on the bio-bubble protocols. We need to ensure only those who are really required to be with the players are part of the bubble."

Dream11 won the bid for IPL, placing the sum at INR 222 crore (USD 29.7 million approx) when the bids were opened, which was a reduction of almost 50% from the previous deal with VIVO. That means the IPL franchises will suffer a cut of almost 20 crore from the central revenue model, but Wadia feels that the BCCI will do something to protect their loss.

"Every problem is an opportunity for someone else. So now everyone (potential sponsors) is trying to take advantage of the situation. We do hope that BCCI compensates in some form or manner. Be it this year or next year for the hit we are taking. But I would rather look at glass half full than half empty. At the least, the IPL is happening after all that we have gone through this year,” the Kings XI Punjab owner said.