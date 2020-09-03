IPL 2020 | KKR and SRH are very similar in their philosophy, reveals Trevor Bayliss

Former KKR coach Trevor Bayliss, who will take over SRH coaching duties this season, feels that both franchises are very similar in their philosophy and are truly family-oriented teams. Bayliss has further added that it is important to take care of the players' mental health with adequate breaks.

After helping the English side to the coveted World Cup title, Trevor Bayliss decided to move on from the job, leaving Chris Silverwood to manage the side. While his legacy would forever remain a large part of the English cricket lore, his title-winning run with Kolkata Knight Riders is no less a fairytale. He was at the helm of affairs when KKR pulled off the coup and won the 2012 and 2014 edition of the IPL, and now he is all set to resume his career at Sunrisers Hyderabad. When quizzed to compare both the teams, the Aussie found a similarity or rather a philosophy that is the common theme in both the teams.

“I was lucky to have had two wins with KKR. They (KKR) and Sunrisers are very similar to the fact that both are very family-oriented teams. The experience has been great; I learned a lot as well and thoroughly enjoyed my time there. Obviously, this is a new time and I hope I have the same success with SRH,” Bayliss told Sportstar.

The bio-bubble experience can be quite taxing in normal scenarios and that saw Suresh Raina leaving the bubble and giving the 2020 edition a miss. Many franchises have opted for mental health counseling programmes and Bayliss considers repeated breaks in between the practice sessions would work as a great deal of refresher.

“This is something new for all of us. We may not get everything exactly right in this bubble and (with) the new way of doing things. It’s about learning on the go and one of the main things is that it is a long tournament, but we are here for a month beforehand…”

“It will be a long time, it’s just as much about being in form and physically fit, it will be also important to keep the boys mentally fit. That means not necessarily practising everyday. It will be a case of having a rest period as well, to keep the boys nice and fresh,” the seasoned coach said.