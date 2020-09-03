IPL 2020 | Faf du Plessis could be CSK’s answer to Suresh Raina, believes Aakash Chopra

Renowned commentator Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Chennai Super Kings need to look no further than their Proteas star Faf du Plessis to fill the void created by the absence of Suresh Raina. Chopra also named Maxwell, Warner, Smith and Morgan as other ‘overseas players to watch out for’.

Suresh Raina’s untimely withdrawal from the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has left Chennai Super Kings in a bit of a quandary, for aside from the southpaw being one of the fulcrums of their side, the scarcity of world-class batsmen available in the market has also made it increasingly difficult for the club to replace the 33-year-old. Several experts have urged the team to utilize the opportunity to elevate Maharashtra star Ruturaj Gaikwad, but that would be a massive gamble from the club’s end, given the right-hander has not played a single IPL game to date.

But renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has weighed in on the issue and has come up with an optimal solution. The former opener is of the opinion that the Super Kings have a readymade replacement for Raina in the form of South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and has suggested that the 36-year-old could be CSK’s answer to Raina. Du Plessis was an integral part of the CSK side which reached the IPL final in 2019, amassing close to 400 runs at an average of 36.00

“Let me start with Chennai Super Kings. With Raina not there, they have some difficulties but Faf du Plessis could be the answer to that. He has been playing for South Africa for a long time, is very experienced and the good thing is that he plays spin well. He has a different style of playing but can play the sweep, cut and down the ground as well with a flat bat and is a super-fit guy," said Chopra in a video on his Youtube channel, reported Times Now.

In fact, du Plessis was one amongst five overseas in Chopra’s list of ‘five overseas batsmen who can light up IPL 2020. The South African aside, Chopra named the Aussie trio of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner and English skipper Eoin Morgan as his picks to set the stage ablaze in the forthcoming edition of the IPL. While both Smith and Warner were retained by their respective franchises, RR and SRH, Maxwell and Morgan, however, were purchased for a significant fee by their old clubs Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.