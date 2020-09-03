 user tracker image
    Ganguly confirms the date of IPL schedule announcement

    IPL 2020 | BCCI is going to release IPL schedule on Friday, reveals Sourav Ganguly

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:20 PM

    Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the Indian Premier League Governing Council will reveal the IPL fixture on Friday and acknowledged the delay that has happened this year. Ganguly has also confirmed that BCCI has been handed quarantine and travel expeditions from Emirate of Abu Dhabi & Dubai.

    There has been a crazy delay in the IPL schedule announcement to an extent that the teams have grown restless in planning for the season. Although the CSK Covid cases threw a spanner in their works, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the wait is finally over and the BCCI would announce the details on Friday. However, it is not known whether the entire schedule will be released or it will come out in parts.

    “We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday,” said Ganguly, reported Times of India.

    Meanwhile, Inside Sport revealed that the BCCI has been handed exemption from quarantine for all the franchise upon travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi or Sharjah to Abu Dhabi. That means players will not have to Quarantine or self-isolate, as has been the norm for normal citizens. 

    The 56-day tournament will be played across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and that will mark the return for almost every Indian cricketer to the cricket field since the pandemic struck in March.

