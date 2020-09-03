CPL 2020 | Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Statistical Preview

While Jamaica's fate is still hanging by a thread, it seems all but over for the Patriots as the two sides clash tonight in Match 25 of CPL. It will be an extremely crucial game for Jamaica, who are fourth in the points table and will need to win tonight to bolster their chances of qualification.

Form Guide

Jamaica Tallawahs - L W L W L

Just when you think Jamaica Tallawahs will finally get on a roll, they just don’t. Jamaica win one game, then lose another, and the pattern keeps on repeating itself. They have blown hot and cold in the CPL thus far. Despite the Russell boost in the last encounter and carrying the momentum of a win into the game, JT were handed over defeat by the reigning table-toppers and undefeated side in the competition, Trinbago Knight Riders. The Mujeeb-Sandeep duo just gave away 46 runs in eight overs but the trio of Fidel Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite and Rovman Powell leaked away 132 runs in 12 overs and, as a result, TK made 184 runs.

But unlike TKR, Patriots have had a catastrophic campaign and the last time Jamaica faced them, it was an easy cruise for the Tallawahs, and they will take a lot of confidence from that win.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- L L L L W

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been on a losing spree, making it four defeats on the trot after they were bulldozed by TKR in their last game. Having won just one game out of eight, the Rayad Emrit-led Patriots are the only side that look done and dusted from the tourney already. That said, the likes of Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan and Jon-Russ Jaggesar have been decent in terms of economy rate, giving less than seven runs per over. Undoubtedly, it has been a tricky tournament for batsmen but none of the team have batted as awfully as the Patriots.

Barring Evin Lewis, who has 202 runs in eight games, and Joshua Da Silva to a certain extent, most of the batsmen like Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk and Denesh Ramdin have failed to make much of an impact. It will take one heck of an effort to upset JT tonight for the Patriots.

Key Batsmen

Jamaica Tallawahs- Glenn Phillips

Performances always out power stature as such is the nature of the beast that professional cricket is where you need to keep performing day in day out. As good as Russell has been in CPL 2020, and as big a player he is in T20 cricket, it was tough not to pick the Kiwi gloveman, Glenn Phillips, over him. Phillips has not only out-batted Russell in CPL 2020 but is the highest-run-getter in the whole tournament, and mind you, he has played the least number of games in the list of top five highest-run-getters.

With 248 runs in seven games on some tough pitches at 41.33 with a strike-rate of 128.49, Phillips has made everyone take notice of him. Moreover, in all the three games that Jamaica have won, he has played a key role. Be it his 29-ball-44 against St Lucia Zouks, 18-ball-26 to ease nerves in a tricky chase of 109 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors, or 61-ball-79 against Patriots, he has made a telling contribution in victories.. Phillips is the backbone of Jamaica's batting and he will again play a paramount role in tonight's game against the Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- Even Lewis

In what can easily be dubbed as a disastrous batting campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinidad batsman Evin Lewis has been the only player to cross the 200-run-mark in the tournament for them. The Windies opener still remains the biggest ray of hope for the side as his batting partner, Chris Lynn has taken to pitches in CPL like an alien to earth and has been nowhere near his best with the rest of the batsmen, including Denesh Ramdin and Ben Dunk, also floundering.

Lewis was the protagonist in the Patriots' only win, which came against Barbados Tridents, when he made 89 but that was four games back, and now the southpaw needs to land a big score for his team if they have to even compete against Jamaica. But if anyone can, it has to be Lewis with his big-six-hitting ability and match-winning caliber.

Key Bowlers

Jamaica Tallawahs- Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Most number of wickets (13), best economy rate (4.25) min. of 15 overs, an average of 9.15. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been the best bowler in the CPL thus far. When Patriots and Tallawahs last met, Mujeeb gave away just 12 runs and picked up a wicket. But in the last two games, his red-hot streak of taking three-wickets in three consecutive games came to an end. And that means the 19-year-old will be desperate to get back to his wicket-taking ways, especially given the fact that now we are entering the most business end of the tournament. It would be a surprise if Mujeeb doesn't make the Patriots batsmen dance to his tunes with all the deceptive variations he has in his armory.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- Rayad Emrit

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots skipper Rayad Emrit is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 10 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.10. He was the stand-out bowler for the Patriots when they last played against Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen's Park Oval. The Trinidad and Tobago-born cricketer had dismissed Blackwood, Powell and Brathwaite and put up a decent display for his side. His role in the side isn't only crucial from the bowling point of view but the 39-year-old is also the skipper of the side and will need to marshal his troops in an exceptional manner if they have to defeat Jamaica tonight at Brian Lara Stadium.

1XBet Predictions

Given how terrible the Patriots have been this year and how desperate the Jamaica Tallawahs will be to win tonight and remain strongly in contention, it will be an arduous task to trump Rovman Powell's men. 1XBet predicts Jamaica to outplay the Patriots in Match 25 of CPL 2020.

Probable Playing XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Braithwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fidel Edwards.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Dinesh Ramdin (WK), Rayad Emrit (C), Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Sep 03, 7:30 IS PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code