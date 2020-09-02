 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed doing ‘classic Sarfraz thing’ by refusing to dismiss Moeen Ali

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Sarfaraz Ahmed misses an easy stumping during 3rd T20I between England and Pakistan

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed doing ‘classic Sarfraz thing’ by refusing to dismiss Moeen Ali

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:18 AM

    Sarfraz Ahmed is a delight to watch - may not always be for his cricket but the innocent antics he pulls off on a regular basis behind the stumps. After returning to the side almost after a year, the former skipper refused to stump Moeen Ali who then went on to hit a fantastic half-century.

    A laid back character on and off the field, Sarfraz Ahmed perhaps doesn’t realise the cult status he has for the antics he pulls off, perhaps unknowingly. Be it his “gallis” to his teammates or perhaps his no-holds-barred comments in the post-match presentations, Sarfraz makes him stand-out. It was solely missing ever since the Pakistan management decided to do away with him last year but once he made a comeback to the side 11 months after playing his last game for the country, he was at the centre of all attraction once again.

    Reducing England to 86/4 in 10 overs, Pakistan had the hosts on the mat. Given Moeen Ali’s current form, it was supposed to be a cake walk for the side, and they did exactly that when Imad Wasim floated one delivery past the all-rounder’s bat.

    On the fourth ball of the 11th over, Moeen, understandably low in confidence, stepped out to hit Imad Wasim out of the park but failed to have a connect with the ball. Sarfraz was standing close to the stumps and any wicket-keeper, in the sane mind, would have effected the stumping for good. However, for reasons only known to him, the former Pakistan skipper didn’t even try to take the bail down. Moeen went on to hit a 33-ball 61 after that, even though Pakistan secured a five-run victory to lock the series 1-1.

    What was Sarfaraz doing???

    Just watch it again

    Huge mistake

    This joke never gets old

    Lol

    Because Sarfaraz is a legend

    hahahahhhaha

    Friends forever

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down