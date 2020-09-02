Twitter reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed doing ‘classic Sarfraz thing’ by refusing to dismiss Moeen Ali

Sarfraz Ahmed is a delight to watch - may not always be for his cricket but the innocent antics he pulls off on a regular basis behind the stumps. After returning to the side almost after a year, the former skipper refused to stump Moeen Ali who then went on to hit a fantastic half-century.

A laid back character on and off the field, Sarfraz Ahmed perhaps doesn’t realise the cult status he has for the antics he pulls off, perhaps unknowingly. Be it his “gallis” to his teammates or perhaps his no-holds-barred comments in the post-match presentations, Sarfraz makes him stand-out. It was solely missing ever since the Pakistan management decided to do away with him last year but once he made a comeback to the side 11 months after playing his last game for the country, he was at the centre of all attraction once again.

Reducing England to 86/4 in 10 overs, Pakistan had the hosts on the mat. Given Moeen Ali’s current form, it was supposed to be a cake walk for the side, and they did exactly that when Imad Wasim floated one delivery past the all-rounder’s bat.

On the fourth ball of the 11th over, Moeen, understandably low in confidence, stepped out to hit Imad Wasim out of the park but failed to have a connect with the ball. Sarfraz was standing close to the stumps and any wicket-keeper, in the sane mind, would have effected the stumping for good. However, for reasons only known to him, the former Pakistan skipper didn’t even try to take the bail down. Moeen went on to hit a 33-ball 61 after that, even though Pakistan secured a five-run victory to lock the series 1-1.

What was Sarfaraz doing???

Just watch it again

Huge mistake

How do i gonna tell my kids Sarfaraz missed from there pic.twitter.com/74fBcMoqv3 — khadeجa (@grotesquedija) September 1, 2020

This joke never gets old

Sarfaraz Ahmed Becomes 1st Player To Yawn 🥱 In All 3 Formats ❤



Copied pic.twitter.com/jGHvfIOSgP — ZEE.🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) August 31, 2020

Lol

Sarfaraz coming back to team...

🇵🇰♥️



pic.twitter.com/2ZEiBRsMRP — 𝓐𝓻𝓫𝓪𝓫 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝓷🇵🇰 (@khantweet47) September 1, 2020

Because Sarfaraz is a legend

Why are you guys playing sarfaraz Ahmed when you have a keeper 1 billion times better in Mohammad Rizwan — Gamer Guy (@illusionzbing) September 2, 2020

Sarfaraz must've had Moeen as his D11 captain. https://t.co/m2lqaUPAgM — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) September 2, 2020

hahahahhhaha

Friends forever

Moeen: Sarf, I want to save your career

Sarfaraz: No Moeen bhai, I want to save yours pic.twitter.com/NO14lfjRna — MBK (@BaryalaiKhan) September 1, 2020