    Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians losing trump card Lasith Malinga ahead of IPL 2020

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 7:40 PM

    Lasith Malinga will miss IPL 2020 for personal reasons, and Mumbai Indians have confirmed that the Sri Lankan pacer will be replaced by James Pattinson. Malinga's absence is a body blow for Mumbai, who have been heavily reliant on the Lankan for over a decade, and the Twitterati reacted on the same.

    Another IPL legend pulls out of the league

    Malinga has the most wickets in IPL history

    What a moment that was

    Unforgettable

    That's one good signing by MI

    Huge loss for fans

    James Pattinson will be donning the MI jersey now

    MI will be incomplete without Malinga

