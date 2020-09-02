Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians losing trump card Lasith Malinga ahead of IPL 2020

Today at 7:40 PM
Lasith Malinga will miss IPL 2020 for personal reasons, and Mumbai Indians have confirmed that the Sri Lankan pacer will be replaced by James Pattinson. Malinga's absence is a body blow for Mumbai, who have been heavily reliant on the Lankan for over a decade, and the Twitterati reacted on the same.
Another IPL legend pulls out of the league
JUST IN: Lasith Malinga has withdrawn from this year's IPL for personal reasons.#IPL #IPL2020 #IPLSchedule #IPLinUAE #Malinga #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/FljvQwBCVh— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) September 2, 2020
Malinga has the most wickets in IPL history
The highest wicket-taker in the IPL history—Lasith Malinga has been ruled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 2, 2020
His replacement is James Pattinson who picked 9 wickets in 6 BBL games in 2019-20 which included 5/33 for Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba.
What a moment that was
So this will go down as the last delivery bowled by Malinga in his IPL career.#ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/BsP2dneQu9— NITIN SHARMA (@LoyalMIfan) September 2, 2020
Unforgettable
Malinga opts out of the IPL. There is a good chance we might have seen the last of him in the league. If that is the case, then his last ball is a pinpoint yorker winning the title for Mumbai by 1 run.— Shuβh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) September 2, 2020
That's one good signing by MI
Mumbai Indians signs Australian fast bowler James Pattinson in place of Lasith Malinga. He is one the biggest loss for MI but Pattinson can be a good option with his pace and bounce and can also contribute with the bat. #IPL2020Updates #IPL13 #MumbaiIndians #askthatcricketguy— Shubham dalmia (@Shubhamdalmia5) September 2, 2020
Huge loss for fans
IPL will be without Lasith Malinga & Suresh Raina - Two of the greatest match-winners of their respective sides. pic.twitter.com/UlUbILQIyb— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2020
James Pattinson will be donning the MI jersey now
I think it is a very good call from @mipaltan to get James Pattinson with Malinga unavailable. Can be a very good change. @IPL— Debojit Nath(Dev) 🕊 (@Deb22dn) September 2, 2020
MI will be incomplete without Malinga
#IPL will certainly feel a little different without the legendary Malinga on show. Thoughts and prayers with Lasith and his family during this time.— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) September 2, 2020
James Pattinson to replace the SL & MI legend. 👇#IPL2020 #MI #Cricket https://t.co/4a5eJCPz3Q
