PSL 2020 knockouts to be played in November in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed the play-off matches of the 2020 edition of PSL, which were earlier postponed due to the pandemic, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in November. Wasim Khan has also confirmed that the PSL will be succeeded by the domestic season.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to an abrupt end, with just three games left for the tournament to conclude. Hours after the final group game between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators came to an end, the PCB confirmed the postponement of the rest of the competition after an overseas player, allegedly Alex Hales, showed symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.

But now, almost six months after the initial postponement of the tournament, the PCB have revealed that the competition will indeed be completed. The rescheduled knockouts will switch back to the play-off format and a PCB release revealed that all games will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“The games will be played under Covid-19 protocols, including bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials and event-related staff. The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October," said the PCB in a release, reported Cricbuzz.

It is believed that November 14 will oversee a double-header - qualifier and Eliminator 1 - after which the Eliminator 2 and the final will be played on November 15 and November 17 respectively. Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi finished 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively in the group stages that were held at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Wasim Khan, the CEO OF PCB, revealed that the board are planning to kick-start the 2020/21 domestic season post the PSL.

"PCB is planning to hold its 2020-21 domestic season, which will include a number of age-group, men and women competitions, as well as home international series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. "All domestic 2020-21 season matches will prove to be catalyst for the successful planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be held in February/March next year," said Khan.