New Zealand extend coach Gary Stead’s contract till end of 2023 World Cup

In what comes as great news for New Zealand cricket, NZC have confirmed that Gary Stead will continue as the head coach of the Men’s national team until the end of the 2023 World Cup in India. Stead, a former Kiwi cricketer who played 5 Tests for the country, took over from Mike Hesson in 2018 on a two-year deal and has now been rewarded for his results with a fresh three-year contract.

Under Stead, the Kiwis reached the final of the 2019 World Cup and are also currently the number two Test side in the world. It was also before the pandemic that Stead’s New Zealand side whitewashed team India to extend their unbeaten run in home Tests to two and a half years.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed. I think this group of players is growing as a team; there's an exciting schedule ahead of us and I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats,” Stead said on his reappointment, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"I'm very appreciative of the backing I've enjoyed from the players, the support staff and NZC and hope I can repay that confidence by helping the Blackcaps achieve their goals and objectives over the next three years."

NZC CEO David White, meanwhile, expressed his delight over rewarding Stead for his outstanding consistency and claimed that the 48-year-old oversaw a ‘successful chapter in New Zealand cricket history’.

"What was immediately clear was that Gary had overseen a particularly successful chapter in New Zealand cricket history, during which time his team had been very strong in the Test and ODI formats," White said.

"Winning an away Test series against Pakistan and a Test in Sri Lanka was a tremendous effort, as were the home Test series wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England and India.

"To tie the World Cup final and miss out on winning the trophy through a countback was a gut-wrenching experience, but I think we can all agree on how well the team played during that campaign and, equally, how well they conducted themselves afterwards."

Reports recently emerged of a fallout between Stead and skipper Kane Williamson, but both individuals publicly rubbished the claims and asserted that their relationship was strong. Both Stead and Williamson’s next assignment for the Kiwis will be dealing with the homer summer of 2020, in which they are expected to host Pakistan, West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh.