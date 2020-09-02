IPL 2020 | There's a little bit of apprehension after CSK Covid cases, reveals Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has stated that he has a bit of apprehension regarding the detected Covid cases in the Chennai Super Kings camp, which made him more vigilant and disciplined in the process. NZC CEO David White has also stated that the board was keeping tabs on the situations in the UAE.

Chennai Super Kings franchise have suffered a major blow to their campaign after a dozen staff members, including a couple of players, have tested positive for Coronavirus upon landing in the UAE, which means their Quarantine period has been increased from six days to 14 days. The process created panic among other franchises as well, including players who are still arriving from other countries. After Josh Hazlewood, Kane Williamson is the latest to share his apprehension but stated that he would increase his vigilance and discipline to tackle the issue.

"Obviously that's bad news. You don't want to hear anybody [has] Covid. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic, so hopefully through another lockdown period, they can come through and we'll be okay. There's a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time...you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined,” Williamson told Radio New Zealand on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

Six New Zealand players will take part in the upcoming IPL while nine players are currently in Trinidad to play in the Caribbean Premier League. So New Zealand Cricket are definitely concerned about the same and NZC CEO David White said that the board is keeping tabs on the situations in the UAE as well as the Caribbean.

"We've been in close contact with the BCCI, we are very comfortable with all the process they have in place," he said. "Likewise with the CPL, we've got nine players there at the moment and they've been very vigilant with their systems as well. [We're in] close collaboration with all the member countries around the world."