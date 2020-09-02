IPL 2020 | There’ll be plenty of assistance for spinners in UAE, insists Washington Sundar

Today at 3:56 PM
Washington Sundar has revealed that the UAE pitches will provide plenty of assistance to the spinners due to the hot and humid conditions on offer. The RCB spinner has further added that the last couple of sessions the RCB unit have had have been very fruitful in finding the lost rhythm.
When the Asia Cup was played in UAE two years ago - almost in the similar timeframe as the IPL - it was a difficult day out for most of the cricketers and dehydration became the normal order of the day. And with the IPL being shifted to the UAE, the same tendency was expected and even KL Rahul spoke about the challenges of practising under humid conditions. Washington Sundar, however, looks at the positives from a personal point of view and believes that the conditions would be helpful for the spinners.
"I think things are going very well and we have been getting pitches where we can get some assistance for spinners. We can expect this in the games as well when the tournament starts. With the amount of heat that has been here for the last few days, we can definitely see plenty of assistance for the spinners in the middle of the tournament," Sundar said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.
"I think it's all about getting the rhythm right and hitting the right areas. It's all about getting the things right before the game starts, the last couple of sessions have been very good," he added.
The first match of the tournament will be played on September 19, even though the itinerary is yet to be released.
