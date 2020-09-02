IPL 2020 | N Srinivasan didn’t know ‘real reason’ why I left before he made his comments, reveals Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings talisman Suresh Raina has finally broken his silence and has revealed that N Srinivasan’s comments were ‘taken out of context’ and that the latter did not know the ‘real reason’ why he left. Raina further stated that he wishes to keep playing for CSK for the next 5 years.

Last week, it was revealed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were going to be without their trump-card Suresh Raina for the 13th edition of the IPL, but, much to everyone’s utter horror, controversy broke out post the announcement. Reports emerged of an alleged rift between Raina and the CSK management and franchise owner N Srinivasan fuelled the fire by publicly chastising the 33-year-old for abandoning the club.

Srinivasan, however, clarified a day later that his comments were taken out of context and now Raina has finally broken his silence on the matter and has sided with his club owner. Commenting on the issue, Raina, in an interview with Cricbuzz, has revealed that Srinivasan’s comments were taken out of context and added that the duo have had a talk over the issue after he informed the former BCCI President about the ‘real reason’ behind his decision.

“He (Srinivasan) is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai(A father can scold his son). He didn't know the real reasons for me leaving when he gave those comments. Now he's been informed about them and he even sent me a message thereafter. We've chatted about it and both CSK and I just want to get over with it,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

While some reports indicated that Raina was ‘scared’ and ‘unhappy’ about the bio-bubble in Dubai, others stated that a personal tragedy forced the Uttar Pradesh batsman to head back home. Raina, in the interview, did not reveal the exact reason behind his decision, but quashed rumours of a fallout between himself and CSK and attested that he is looking forward to playing for the club for the next 4-5 years.

“I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga?(what'll happen to them). My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine.

“It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I'm still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years.”

The club revealed that they will be without the services of Raina for the rest of the season, but the 33-year-old believes there might just be a minute possibility of him partaking in the tournament. Raina revealed that he has still been training and added that he might just ‘show up’ in the camp in the forthcoming weeks.

“I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again.”