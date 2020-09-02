CPL 2020 | Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Statistical Preview

It's a game between a heavyweight and a flyweight and between two teams with contrasting fortunes to back the story. Trinbago Knight Riders, with 7 wins from 7 games, are at the top of the pile while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have grabbed only a solitary win to sit at the bottom of the table.

Form Guide

TKR - W W W W W

What Trinbago Knight Riders are dishing out in this edition of the Indian Premier League is absolutely inhuman, with the side yet to suffer a single loss in the tournament. With 14 points, they have already qualified for the tournament semifinals and are all set to end up at the top of the table as well. In the last three years, against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR have managed to secure seven wins from 10 games, with a crazy win percentage of 70%.

SNP - L W L L L

The chronology tells you everything, doesn’t it? In the last five matches, the side have failed to cross the line four times. In fact, they have a total of one win in their arsenal, ensuring their semifinal hope is all but dusted. Can the Rayad Emrit-led side salvage some of their pride and pull off a coup against a rampant TKR? Well, your guess is as good as mine.

Key Batsmen

Colin Munro - TKR

With two fifties and one unbeaten 49, Colin Munro has been one of their most solid batsmen this season and if his batting against Jamaica Tallawahs is anything to go by, he is expected to hit the pinnacle once again in Tauroba today. With a minimum of 50 runs scored, the Kiwi man has the second-best strike rate too and you can trust him to deliver once again.

Evin Lewis - SNP

Literally everyone is struggling to score runs in the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots line-up, with a total of two fifty-plus scores being registered so far. One of the fifties was hit by Evin Lewis, who, with 197 runs so far, is the highest run-scorer for the franchise. The fact is Lewis is capable of batting in fifth gear instantly, so it would be fair to expect him to score some upfront runs for the side.

Key Bowlers

Fawad Ahmed - TKR

Fawad Ahmed might not be the most successful bowler in the TKR line-up, but the control he provides has been the key to the side’s success in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Picking six wickets in seven matches, the Aussie has ensured the pressure on Sunil Narine and Khary Pierre have been comparatively lesser. Brace for him to pick wickets in a cluster.

Rayad Emrit - SNP

The impact that Emrit has on his side has been second to none. 10 wickets to show for his efforts at an average of 14.70 has been the stuff of legend, but unfortunately, that has failed to translate to wins. For the franchise to have any sort of success, it is imperative for the burly man to do his magic once again.

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium,Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Sep 2, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code