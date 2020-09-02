CPL 2020 | St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Statistical Preview

We are days away from the conclusion of the group stages of CPL 2020 and Wednesday will feature a crucial contest between two teams that are vying a spot in the top four, the Warriors and the Zouks. Both teams will enter this contest in fine form, having won each of their last two encounters.

Form Guide

St Lucia Zouks - W W L W W

St Lucia Zouks entered the tournament as one of the contenders for the wooden spoon, but they have, thus far, through their performances, sprung an astonishing surprise, winning five of their first seven matches. The Zouks carved a niche for themselves as a ‘defending team’ early on in the tournament but took their shenanigans to a whole new level on Sunday by defending 92, the lowest total-defence in CPL history, versus the Tridents. Currently, on a two-match winning streak, they will definitely fancy their chances against Guyana, having already beaten them once this tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors - W W L L L

CPL 2020 has been a mixed bag for five-time finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have, unlike previous seasons, failed to go on a dominant run. Currently placed third on the table, Warriors lost a staggering four of their first six matches, but what will encourage them is that they are currently on a two-match winning streak, having dusted aside both the Patriots and the Tridents in their previous two encounters. Taking down a red-hot Zouks will be a very tough ask for Chris Green’s men, though.

Key Batsmen

St Lucia Zouks - Roston Chase

Roston Chase’s last-over heroics with the ball might have won the Zouks their previous game versus the Tridents, but make no mistake, it’s the right-hander’s batting which makes him an invaluable entity to the side. With 170 runs at an average of 34.00, Chase is light-years ahead of his compatriots in the batting charts this season and his hard-grafted runs have given that extra cushion for the bowlers. It was Chase’s 66 which helped Zouks triumph the Warriors in the last H2H clash, thus the Blues will be banking on the 28-year-old to once again deliver the goods.

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Nicholas Pooran

It took seven matches for Nicholas Pooran to find ‘his’ stride, but when he did so, he ensured that he obliterated his opponents. The southpaw’s 45-ball ton against the Patriots three days ago stands tall as the best knock of CPL 2020, and it sure is bound to invoke fear into the minds of the Zouks, who were already at the receiving end of a 68 from Pooran’s bat in the duo’s last H2H clash. It sure won’t be beyond Pooran to come up with yet another whirlwind knock in the Warriors’ most important match of the season on Wednesday.

Key Bowlers

St Lucia Zouks - Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi’s influence on CPL 2020 has grown with every passing game and it won’t be an understatement to say that, with the ball, he is currently at the peak of his powers. In 7 outings in this CPL, the Afghanistan off-spinner has claimed 10 wickets at a mind-boggling ER of 4.75 and it was less than a week ago that he claimed the maiden five-wicket haul of the tournament. New ball, old ball, powerplay, death, batting, chasing, etc will matter for little come Wednesday if the 35-year-old continues to bowl the way he has been, all tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Chris Green

Chris Green is Guyana’s answer to Nabi; it is as simple as that. In fact, he might even be a tad better. On Tuesday, Green produced the spell of CPL 2020 - and one of the greatest in the format’s history - by conceding just three runs in his quota of overs (4-2-3-1) and you wonder if a few Zouks batsmen are already anxious over the prospect of coming up against the Aussie. The captain of the Warriors, Green has found his rhythm after a shaky start to the tournament and thus will be a hot favourite to choke his opponents out on Wednesday.

1XBet Predictions

The Zouks might be in red-hot form heading into this encounter, but the Warriors have been in similar positions year after year after year thus the experience factor is bound to give them a slight edge, heading into this encounter. 1XBet predicts Guyana to trump St Lucia in Match 24 of CPL 2020.

Squads

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kissoondath Magram, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasdeep Singh

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Sep 03, 3.00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code