BCCI announces CRED as Official Partner for IPL

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) announced CRED, a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, will be Official Partner for the IPL beginning with the 2020 edition which will be held in the UAE from September 19th onwards.

It is a three-season partnership which will see the association run through till the 2022 season. CRED, which allows users to pay credit card bills through its mobile applications, aims to make financial decisions smooth and rewarding for its members.

Mr Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said: "We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey."