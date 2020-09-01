Virat Kohli will be pumped up when he sees me next time, opines Kesrick Williams

Kesrick Williams has opined that Virat Kohli will be highly pumped up when the duo clash against each other the next time in international cricket. He also compared Rohit and Kohli’s batting, admitting that while Rohit is the shotgun kind of player, Kohli plans his innings inch perfectly.

One of India’s home limited-overs highlights last year was the clash between West Indies’ pacer Kesrick Williams and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. After dismissing Kohli in 2017, the Windies pacer unleashed one of his usual ‘notebook’ celebrations, which did not quite go down well with the Indian skipper.

In the 2019 T20I series, the now 31-year-old decided to give it back to the bowler, during his unbeaten 94 in Hyderabad gimmicking his celebration. Looking back at their feisty meeting, the Zouks pacer opined that the Delhi batsman would be pumped up the next time they step on the field against each other.

"On the day, if I get a wicket, it just happens naturally. So, I do not know what I will do next when I ever dismiss Kohli next. One thing I will do next for sure is next time if I will play Kohli, it will be a battle. As soon as he sees me, he is going to be pumped (up). I am going to be pumped (up) as well. Let's see how it goes next time when we meet," he told TimesofIndia.com

The pacer then went on to heap praises on two of India’s mainstays in the limited-overs format, Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While he admitted that Kohli sets up the game perfectly, he stated that the Indian vice-captain brings about a very ‘shotgun’ kind of approach, which is all about hitting.

"If Virat comes out and he decides to beat you today, he will beat you. He is a guy who sets up the game. If he decides he has to score a hundred today, he is going to play cricket like anything. If he decides he has to bat till the end, he will bat till the end."

"Both Rohit and Virat are really really talented players. Rohit Sharma is more of a shotgun. He decides I am going to beat you, that's it. On the other hand, Kohli decides I am going to beat you but I am going to beat you smartly. He is relaxed and works the ball around," he added.

Despite Williams’ bowling in the sub-continent, none of the IPL franchise were interested in picking him up at the 2020 IPL Auctions at the base price of Rs 50 lakhs.