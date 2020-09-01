Reports | Abu Dhabi government grants special permission to IPL to travel in and out of emirates without quarantine

After a lot of confusion surrounding the Abu Dhabi chapter of the IPL, the local government has granted special permission to the BCCI and ECB to move players in between cities without newly-devised Quarantine measures. Now that means the BCCI can release the IPL schedule within a few days.

The Emirates Government increased the safety measures at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Abu Dhabi. If anyone wishes to travel Abu Dhabi, they would have to obtain a testing certificate 48 hours before the journey to account for the emirate requirements. It had put the BCCI and ECB on a spot, but it seems like the Abu Dhabi government has agreed to allow BCCI special permission to run the show.

"We have obtained all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The teams can travel and they need not be quarantined. Of course, those coming from outside may have to undergo quarantine but those who are already there need not worry over the travel," an ECB official told Mirror.

That would mean the schedule will be released in due course of time, with the BCCI keeping an eye on CSK's case. In light of that, there is speculation that the board might retreat to extend the league but an ECB official quashed that rumour.

"We have no information on the change of format or any such thing. The BCCI has not communicated to us. As for the crowd, the BCCI wants matches held behind closed doors and we believe it will be that way," the ECB official said.