MS Dhoni will take decision on Suresh Raina’s replacement, reveals N Srinivasan

N Srinivasan has clarified that MS Dhoni will be the sole decision-maker in regards to who would replace Suresh Raina in the playing XI or squad for that matter. The Indian Cements chairman has further clarified that the governing body of the franchise doesn't interfere in CSK’s cricketing matters.

After Suresh Raina’s sudden announcement of pulling out of the Indian Premier League, there have been conflicting reports circling around, so much so that the possibility of a rift between the highest run-scorer of the franchise and the team management can’t be ruled out completely. After N Srinivasan shared his views on Raina losing out on the experience and the amount of money he could have earned during the said period, it created a furore on social media, which led to the former BCCI President giving a clarification afterwards.

However, once again, when he was asked about the possible replacement for the Uttar Pradesh southpaw, the CSK boss deflated the question, citing that is the call of MS Dhoni and the team management to take.

“Let me make one thing very clear. We own the franchise but not the players. One of the key reasons for the tremendous success of CSK over the years is that the franchise doesn’t interfere in the cricketing affairs. That is left to the skipper and the coach,” Srinivasan told Sportstar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed to be a front-runner to replace Raina but the Maharastra batsman has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. However, he is one of the most promising batsmen on the domestic circuit, which would keep CSK in a good stead.

On being asked who is the front-runner to replace Raina in the playing XI among the current existing lot, Srinivasan answered, “Now you are entering M.S. Dhoni’s area. He will take that decision. Like I said before, we don’t interfere in the cricketing affairs. The team is united and there is no friction in the squad. We have a strong captain in Dhoni. The team is solidly behind him.”