Misbah-ul-Haq unable to handle position of head coach-cum-chief selector, opines Mohsin Khan

Former Pakistani Chief selector Mohsin Khan has reckoned that Misbah-ul-Haq is not able to handle the responsibilities of being the head coach and chief selector of all three formats. He added that when he was asked to be head coach, he left the position of chief selector as he could not do both.

Pakistan lost the Test series 0-1 and are trailing in the T20I series by 0-1, the third one being the decider on Tuesday. While three matches got interrupted by rain and could not be completed, Pakistan lost the remaining two matches played resulting in them yet to win a match on the tour to England.

Hence, a winless England tour thus far has put Misbah-ul-Haq under pressure and the PCB might have to rethink its strategy of entrusting the former captain with the key positions of the head coach and chief selector for all three formats. Former chief selector and head coach Mohsin Khan opined that Misbah is not able to handle the responsibilities of being the head coach and chief selector together.

“The third and final T20 is of great significance as already the popular opinion is building that Misbah is not able to handle the responsibilities of being head coach and chief selector and that too in all three formats,” Mohsin Khan said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Under the leadership of Misbah, Pakistan lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka, 2-0 to Australia and now not able to win in England as well, having won only two matches against a sub-par Bangladesh team. Mohsin recalled the time he was called to become the interim coach of Pakistan team, he had left his position as the chief selector as he could not do both. He added that the next three years will be crucial as they are World Cup years.

“I was chief selector when the board asked me to take over as interim head coach in 2011 the first thing I did was to tell the Chairman, Ijaz Butt to release me as chief selector as I can’t do both things. The fact that 2021, 22 and 23 are World Cup years is also not lost on the board,” Mohsin recalled.

According to reports, PCB's CEO Wasim Khan will have a discussion with Misbah and the other coaches when the team returns home later this week.