IPL 2020 | There were no apprehensions getting back to nets, says Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal has stated that he was not apprehensive about returning to nets and did not judge his batting for few net sessions. He further stated that it will take a few more sessions to be back in rhythm and he is practicing in peak hours to get accustomed to the climate.

Upon arrival in the UAE, all KXIP players went into a six-day quarantine and after returning three negative tests last week, they were allowed to enter the tournament’s bio-bubble and start training. After not being in practice to several months it is not easy for players to get back into rhythm from the first few sessions itself.

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal stated that he was not apprehensive about getting back to the nets and has not judged himself in the first few net sessions. He added that it might take him a few more sessions to get back in the rhythm and he is practising in peak hours to get accustomed to the climate.

“There were no apprehensions as such. I just did not put high expectations on myself when I went into practice. It was just more about trying to get back to where I left off. I did not look to judge myself in the first three four net sessions,” Agarwal told PTI from Dubai as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“Physically, yes, I am (back to his best) but skill-wise it would take a few more sessions. It is just about getting your batting rhythm back and things will start flowing again. It is pretty hot in here also so trying to get accustomed to the climate by training in peak hours.”

All the franchises have taken steps to make the bio-bubble as entertaining as it can be for the players and address mental health issues that may crop up over the course of the tournament. Agarwal reckoned that all the professional sports players are mentally tough and would be able to deal with the mental strain of bio-bubble. He added that meditation has helped him during COVID induced lockdown and was excited to play the tournament despite all the restrictions.

“Any person who is playing professional sport is mentally tough in many ways. I think most of us would be able to deal with it,” he said

“I could spend time meditating a lot more than I would normally. It just helps you calm your nerves and the biggest thing for me is that we have an opportunity to play the tournament, that beats everything. It is alright if you have to quarantine for six days, 7 days, 10 days as long as you have enough time to prepare for the tournament.”