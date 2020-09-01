IPL 2020 | Players like Mohammed Shami leaves an example for young players, feels Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes and his coaching philosophy have been a stuff of lore, as the former South African talisman believes in delivering with total involvement in the process. The changes he brought about in Mumbai Indians have been talked up enough to be repeated again, and nothing less is expected from the South African as he returns to the Indian Premier League as the fielding coach of the Kings XI Punjab franchise. When quizzed about the area that he is going to focus on and how his approach is going to be, Rhodes stated that the seniors need to take the initiative and raise the energy level of the team.