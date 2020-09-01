IPL 2020 | Players like Mohammed Shami leaves an example for young players, feels Jonty Rhodes

Today at 11:26 AM
Jonty Rhodes is of the opinion that once players like Mohammed Shami shows composure during fielding, it automatically gets rubbed onto the young players. The Kings XI Punjab fielding coach has also added that he always looks forwards to senior players from an energy perspective.
Jonty Rhodes and his coaching philosophy have been a stuff of lore, as the former South African talisman believes in delivering with total involvement in the process. The changes he brought about in Mumbai Indians have been talked up enough to be repeated again, and nothing less is expected from the South African as he returns to the Indian Premier League as the fielding coach of the Kings XI Punjab franchise. When quizzed about the area that he is going to focus on and how his approach is going to be, Rhodes stated that the seniors need to take the initiative and raise the energy level of the team.
“From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders. But it’s guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles,” Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab.
Rhodes added that someone like Shami raises his fielding level and then helps other juniors look up to him, it works in a multi-fold manner.
“If they are setting high standards, then young players, it’s easier for them to follow. So it’s great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he’s still got something left in the tank.”
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.