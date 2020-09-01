IPL 2020 | Harbhajan Singh will arrive in first week of September, confirms Kasi Viswanathan

After Harbhajan Singh had delayed his flight due to personal reasons, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the off-spinner will arrive in the first week of September. Alongside that, he also revealed that the team must pass another COVID-19 test by September 4 before the start of practice.

Amidst the eight teams in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings are the only side which has not yet kick-started its practice session in the Middle East. It all started last week when 13 of the CSK members were tested positive for COVID-19, which prevented them from putting their foot on the cricketing ground. Among the 13, two players namely - Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad were tested positive, which put them in a 14-day quarantine period.

However, since then, the franchise has been blessed with a bout of good news, with the players and the support staff testing negative. On top of that, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that premier off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has delayed his trip to the Middle East will finally arrive in the country during the week.

“Yes, Harbhajan has rescheduled his travel plans. He was supposed to come today but their is nothing to worry. We are confident that he will join the team before the end of this week”, declared Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of CSK team, reported InsideSport.

Confirming the news on the COVID-19 results, he added that the team can only resume training on September 5, after their tests on September 3 turns out negative. For the other two quarantined, the duo would have to spend mandatory 14-day isolation before taking up the test again, after which they would be available to play for the franchise.

“This is great news for us. We are extremely relieved. Entire team has tested negative. We will again have to undergo 1 more test on 3rd Sep, in case that too comes negative, team can resume training on 5th”