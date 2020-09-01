ENG vs PAK | 3rd T20I in Manchester - Statistical Preview

With the prospect of bagging another series in the home summer, England would be etching to wrap up the Pakistan tour on a high in Manchester, with Australia waiting in the bubble. But on the back of their batting exploits last time, Pakistan will be eager to salvage some pride in the series.

Form Guide

England WWWLW (last five completed matches)

Without taking into account the first game of the series, which was washed out due to rain, England have secured four victories in their last five completed games and will be eager to cap off the series on a high too. They have a solid record against Pakistan to back that up and having won three of their last five encounters against the Asian nation, you would like to bet with Eoin Morgan’s men.

Pakistan LWWLL

The way Pakistan batted in the second game was a cheerful exercise but they have a long way to go in terms of pulling the plug with the white seed. Given the wicket has undergone a total change after repeated usage, batsmen are anyway going to score heavily but it is a bowling side with a proper commitment to the craft that may become the eventual difference.

Key Batsmen

Tom Banton - England

Well, let’s go with the flow. Surely Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan were the stars of the show in the second game, but can you really look past the Banton show? The Somerset opener owned the stage in the first game with a 42-ball 71 before it was washed out and that turns the belief that he can do so much more - time and again - against a bowling unit that lacked string. It is a given you would go for him because why not?

Mohammed Hafeez - Pakistan

Most of us, including me, would be convinced of Babar Azam to do the magic once again - and rightfully so - but think again, can we really discount Mohammed Hafeez? The Veteran Pakistani played around with the English bowlers for a well-constructed 69 in Manchester and his range of shots made for an interesting watch. Bank on him to deliver once again.

Key Bowlers

Adil Rashid - England

With a lot of throwing around in the England set-up, expect some changes to be made for the third T20I yet you believe they will stick with Adil Rashid for the last game of the series. Rashid conceded just 32 runs in the last encounter dismissing two Pakistani batsmen but the wicket-taking ability he possesses would come good for the English side.

Shadab Khan - Pakistan

Leg-spinners all the way. What Shadab Khan has done in the last two games of the season is exactly the reason why Pakistan can hope to make a comeback and lock the series 1-1. For that to happen, Shadab needs to convert those wickets to upfront ones, ensuring a fundamental replication of what can be done to protect the side’s pride.

Venue: Emirates, Old Trafford, Manchester.

When to Watch: Sep 1 - 10:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Sony Six, Sony Liv and Jio TV