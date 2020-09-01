David Gower picks best current Test XI; names Virat Kohli as skipper

David Gower has picked his best Test XI, where he named Virat Kohli as the skipper amidst a team that consists of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. From the spin-bowling front, the former English skipper admitted it would be a fight between Ashwin and Lyon for a place.

Ever since Test cricket unearthed four gems of batsmen - Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson, the longest format has never been the same. The fab-four, as they are called, have elevated the status of the format to a level that has made it revolutionary. While still playing classical cricket to the fore, all the four bring an element that has never been seen before in international cricket.

Former England skipper David Gower, who has been hailed as one of the stylish batsmen of his generation, revealed that he would pick Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes as the first pick in his best current Test XI. Alongside that, in the bowling department, Gower said that it would be a contest between India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia’s Nathan Lyon.

“Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli will be the instant picks for him and there are no two ways about it. If a current day spinner is to be chosen it would be between Ravichandran Ashwin or Nathan Lyon,” Gower said on the SportsTiger’s show ‘Off-the-Field,’ reported Hindustan Times.

Arguably, one of the best skippers around in world cricket, Gower naturally went in and picked Kohli to be the captain of his side. Praising Kohli, he admitted that the 31-year-old is an extraordinary individual contributing heavily to the team’s success. He also went on to state that Kohli is a great PR for the longest format, with his tough and spirited nature.

“If I have to pick a captain for the team it will surely be Virat Kohli, what I like about Virat apart from his talent is his passion and absolute drive. Cricket is still a game where you can be a brilliant individual within the team but too much of individuality can also be harmful but Virat is an extraordinary individual contributing to the team.”

“Virat Kohli as the leading player of the world calling test cricket as the toughest and most important form is great PR for the format,” he said.