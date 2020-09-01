CPL 2020 | Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in a reverse fixture, the first of which was dominated by TKR, winning the game by 7 wickets. While Tallawahs would want Glen Philips to continue his amazing run up top, TKR will hope Kieron Pollard repeats his heroics from the last match.

Form Guide

Jamaica Tallawahs - W L W L L

A win in the previous match will give Tallawahs the much-needed confidence in the clash against the table toppers. They have managed to win 3 out of the 6 matches they have played so far, highlighting the inconsistency in their team. Their batting looks to be an area of concern with being highly dependent on Glen Philips. But their bowling seems to have gotten better as the tournament has progressed, with Carlos Braithwaite coming to the party in the last match, picking 3 wickets for 11 runs. Despite the inconsistencies, having home advantage, and coming off a win, the Tallawahs will back themselves to take on the mighty TKR in the reverse fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders - W W W W W

TKR has had a sensational tournament so far, winning each of their 6 league matches and qualifying for the semi-finals. The skipper Kieron Pollard, who smoked 72 runs off 28 balls in the previous match, has led the team from the front, displaying a decent form. They are not even dependent on one player to perform, with players taking turns to win them matches. They are totally justifying their ‘favorites of the tournament’ tag and would like to continue their dominant run against the home team as well, having already defeated them once this season.

Key Batsmen

Jamaica Tallawahs- Glenn Phillips

Phillips has been the backbone of their batting, topping the highest run-scorer charts, scoring 206 runs in 6 matches at an average of 41.40. He seems to have hit his purple patch in CPL. Despite no support from other batsmen, the kiwi batsman has helped Tallawahs reach respectable totals, scoring 79 out of 149 in the previous match as well. Hence, he will the key batsman for Tallawahs.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Darren Bravo

Despite his failure in the last match, scoring only 6 runs, and Kieron Pollard playing a blinder, Bravo will be the player to keep an eye against Tallawahs. He has had a good run in the tournament so far, scoring 153 runs at an average of 51. The Caribbean seems to enjoy batting and spending time at the crease. He also has Lendl Simmons at the top and Kieron Pollard in lower middle-order providing him with the much-needed support.

Key Bowlers

Jamaica Tallawahs- Mujeeb ur Rahman

The highest wicket-taker in the tournament Mujeeb ur Rahman has consistently taken crucial wickets for Tallawahs in the powerplay, scalping 13 wickets in 6 matches so far. Although he got only one wicket in the previous match, he gave only 12 runs in his quota of four over, showing that the batsmen are still not comfortable against the unorthodox spinner. Hence, he would be the key bowler for Tallawah against TKR.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Akeal Hosein

Hosein was the pick of the bowlers in the last match, picking up two wickets for 30 runs in his quota of four overs. With DJ Bravo and Sunil Narine taking rest, he has not let the team down with the ball, opening the bowling for TKR. The left-arm unorthodox has shown great temperament and consistency in his bowling so far, which makes him the key bowler for TKR against Tallawahs.

TKR would be confident to beat Tallawahs, having already beaten them once this season. However, playing on the home ground and coming off a win, Tallawahs might upset TKR in this match. Adding to that TKR not playing their full-strength team, Tallawahs is likely to win in this match. 1xBET is offering 2.10x return on the win of Tallawahs.

Predicted XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Nkrumah Bonner, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Sept 1, 7:30 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code

