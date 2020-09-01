CPL 2020 | Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents - Statistical Preview

While the Warriors are still confident on pulling off a playoff spot, last year’s champions Barbados Tridents still are alive in the competition but there is a long way to go. The Tridents sit on the fifth of the CPL table, with four points, Warriors are comfortable on third with six points.

Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors - W L L L W

After absolutely dominating against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs, the Warriors had a major downfall in their game, where they went on to lose the next three encounters. Ultimately, the three-in-a-row loss came at a wrong time, taking them from the top of the table to third. Despite those losses, the Guyana-based franchise made a startling comeback in the next game against the Patriots. On Tuesday, can they pull off another victory against the Tridents?

Barbados Tridents - L L W L L

The defending champions, one of the favourites to pull off the title heist, Tridents have succumbed to an unfortunate failure. A stinker of a season for the franchise, having won just two out of their seven encounters will go on Tuesday hoping to pull one back in their favour. While they would be hopeful of Johnson Charles pulling off things with the bat, their hopes rest on the shoulders of the Afghan spinner Rashid Khan when it comes to the bowling department.

Key Batsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Nicholas Pooran

While Hetmyer did kick off the season with some sublime performance, since then, he has been overtaken by the brilliance from Nicholas Pooran. One of the hottest properties currently in the CPL, Pooran is on the back of a dominating century against St Nevis and Kitts Patriots, off just 45 balls. With 206 runs thus far in the tournament, the southpaw’s average of 34.33 would ensure that he would go on to showcase his brilliance yet again in the tournament, on Tuesday.

Barbados Tridents - Kyle Mayers

It has to be just one out of two - Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles to do the scoring for the defending champions. While Mayers is just one run ahead of Charles as the team's top-run scorer, his 85 still holds a special place in Tridents season thus far. At an average of 29.28, Mayers might very well be the difference between a win and loss for the last year champs.

Key Bowlers

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Imran Tahir

If Rashid Khan would be Tridents best bet, then surely you wouldn’t look elsewhere in the Warriors outfit apart from Imran Tahir. The in-form bowler not only for the Guyana-based side but also in the tournament, having picked up 11 wickets prior in the season. At an average of 15.90, he’s destined to pick up wickets for the Warriors.

Barbados Tridents - Rashid Khan

Blind-folded if there is one bowler you would pick from this side in this format, it has to be Rashid Khan. Combined with his nine wickets this season, at an average of 19.22, he surely is the best bet for the Tridents to pick up wickets. Once again, Holder would throw the ball to his leg-spinner to pick up the wickets against the Warriors, who have a lot of left-handers at the top of the order. That could very well tilt it in leggie’s favour, who could easily pick up all those prized scalps.

1XBET PREDICTIONS

While both sides have been filled with amazing players, 1XBET offers you a 2.104 return if Tridents walk off with a win. Can they pull off a win here against the Warriors? Yes, certainly, as unpredictable as T20s get but will they? Wait and watch!

Predicted XIs

GAW - Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

BT - Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Sep 02, 3.00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code