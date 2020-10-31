VIDEO | Short-sighted Pant's 'horrendous' review leaves Harshal Patel fuming after umpiring blunder

Today at 5:21 PM
Rishabh Pant, for all the hype that he has garnered, neither has been able to follow Dhoni's footsteps in terms of international batting nor in taking reviews correctly. Harshal Patel was left red-faced with no reviews left after being given out off Bumrah, to a ball which was missing the stumps.
Rishbah Pant can't bat in the IPL. Rishabh Pant can't take reviews well. Well, this has been the kind of year for the young Indian batsman as he has been horrible to say the least in whatever he does. "Okay, I get it, you are undergoing a horror run with the bat, but why take out the brunt of your miseries on others in such a crucial game? Cricket is a team game and one simply can't be so self-absorbed" is what a vast majority of the Delhi fans must be uttering right now.
After being struck plumb in-front of the stumps off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, Pant wasted the lone review by using it then and there, even though it turned out to be three reds, which was nothing surprising given how plumb it looked. And he did it even with batters like Hetmyer, Patel and Pravin Dubey, all quite handy, still left to bat. It was all the more crucial as DC were fighting for their survival in the tournament given they entered this game on back of a hat-trick of defeats.
And exactly what Delhi Capitals team would have feared happened as Delhi all-rounder Harshal Patel couldn't avail review in the 14th over after being struck on the pads by Jasprit Bumrah. Even to the naked eye, one could see that the ball had bounced a little too much but the on-field umpire gave it out.
Very well knowing that it was not out, Harshal Patel was livid as he didn't have any reviews remaining, thanks to the ludicrous usage of DRS by Pant. As it turned out, the ball was missing the stumps and Patel was clearly not out. Well, no wonder he was livid.
October 31, 2020
