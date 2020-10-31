VIDEO | Short-sighted Pant's 'horrendous' review leaves Harshal Patel fuming after umpiring blunder

Rishbah Pant can't bat in the IPL. Rishabh Pant can't take reviews well. Well, this has been the kind of year for the young Indian batsman as he has been horrible to say the least in whatever he does. "Okay, I get it, you are undergoing a horror run with the bat, but why take out the brunt of your miseries on others in such a crucial game? Cricket is a team game and one simply can't be so self-absorbed" is what a vast majority of the Delhi fans must be uttering right now.