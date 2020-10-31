Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli whining after the third umpire declares Kane Williamson not out

After a flying start for Hyderabad, scoring almost half of the runs required in the powerplay itself, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to put an end to the onslaught on Hyderabad by taking the wicket of Manish Pandey in the 7th over. It was followed by a good over from Isuru Udana, giving just 4 runs. Then, Chahal bowling his second over, looked convinced that he had touched the ball that went on the hit the stumps on a shot played by Wriddhiman Saha.