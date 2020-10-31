 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli whining after the third umpire declares Kane Williamson not out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:59 PM

    Virat Kohli was seen whining on the field after the third umpire declared Kane Williamson not out, where Yuzvendra Chahal was convinced that the ball hit by Widdhiman Saha had hit his hand before hitting the stumps. Despite the drama, later it was revealed that Williamson had made his ground.

    After a flying start for Hyderabad, scoring almost half of the runs required in the powerplay itself, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to put an end to the onslaught on Hyderabad by taking the wicket of Manish Pandey in the 7th over. It was followed by a good over from Isuru Udana, giving just 4 runs. Then, Chahal bowling his second over, looked convinced that he had touched the ball that went on the hit the stumps on a shot played by Wriddhiman Saha

    The decision was sent upstairs, where the third umpire after careful observation couldn’t find any conclusive evidence that Chahal had touched the ball and declared Kane Williamson not out. Later, it was revealed that Williamson had easily made his crease and whether the ball had touched Chahal’s finger was of no consequence. Interestingly, Virat Kohli kept whining even after the third umpire ruled it not out and the Twitterati were not too pleased by a cribbing Kohli.

    Kohli arguing!!

    That was NOT OUT anyway!

    Kohli and umpire - argument!

    Aggressive Kohli!!

    Kane was inside the crease, Kohli!

    No difference anyway!

