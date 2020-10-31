Twitter reacts to innovative Ravi Ashwin imitating Kedar Jadhav's 'slinga Malinga' action

Today at 6:07 PM
No matter how dull a game it might be, Ashwin certainly knows how to hit the headlines with sparks of innovation and his never ending tryst with variations. Nobody testifies the Engineer part of their aura as R Ashwin does in cricket and today, he imitated Kedar Jadhav's action in the 7th over.
Ashwin copies Kedar Jadhav
October 31, 2020
Ashwin Jadhav ball that was ! #DCvMI— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 31, 2020
Now ashwin is trying kedar Jadhav's deleivery also 😂😂— Cricfam (Amarr) (@cricfam) October 31, 2020
MI have a golden opportunity of becoming the 1st IPL team to register two 10-wicket victories in a single season.#DCvMI #IPL2020— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) October 31, 2020
Play Ashwin carefully. 👀#MIvDC #MIvsDC #DCvMI #DCvsMI— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 31, 2020
