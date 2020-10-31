 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to innovative Ravi Ashwin imitating Kedar Jadhav's 'slinga Malinga' action

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals during a game against MI

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to innovative Ravi Ashwin imitating Kedar Jadhav's 'slinga Malinga' action

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:07 PM

    No matter how dull a game it might be, Ashwin certainly knows how to hit the headlines with sparks of innovation and his never ending tryst with variations. Nobody testifies the Engineer part of their aura as R Ashwin does in cricket and today, he imitated Kedar Jadhav's action in the 7th over.

    Ashwin copies Kedar Jadhav

    Absolutely

    Nothing's working against MI batsmen

    This is the day

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down