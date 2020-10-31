Make your weekend perfect by placing these three bets from the Chennai vs Punjab encounter

Fair to say Glenn Maxwell has been quite the disappointment for Punjab this season, after being bought for a hefty sum of 10.5 crore. Bought for his batting ability, his skill to bowl with the new ball has been his only saving grace and quite honestly, it’s a miracle that he’s managed to play every game this season. So let’s shift our focus to this bet. Will Chennai be able to restrict Maxwell under 16.50 runs? Absolutely - that’s what the numbers say. Across 12 innings this season, Maxwell has scored a meagre 108 runs at an average of 15.42. All season, Maxwell has managed to score over 16.50 runs just ONCE and barring the 32 he scored against Delhi three games ago, his recent scores read 6*, 12, 0, 10*, 11* and 11. The issue for Maxwell is that, aside from himself being in bad touch, the prodigal form of the Top three has meant that he’s hardly got time to get his eye in. In the last game, for instance, he only faced six balls and a similar tale ensued in the reverse fixture vs Chennai, where he got to face just 7 balls and score 11 runs. Maxwell not scoring over 16.50 is almost a certainty, thus just hop onto to SBOTOP to place this bet ASAP.

Highest individual score over 67.50 @ 1.83

Usually each bet has one or two enticing reasons that makes it worth taking a punt, but in this case, there are three reasons - CSK’s recent trend, Punjab’s seasonal trend and the Abu Dhabi factor. Let’s get to the venue, first. Abu Dhabi, interestingly, has been the most consistent and batting-friendly wicket all tournament and what this has meant is more batsmen getting their eye in and posting high scores. Across the last four games at this venue, there have been five individual scores over 67.50 and the last two games alone have seen two 67.50+ scores being posted. The game on Friday between Kings and Royals also saw Gayle (99) post a score north of 67.50. What makes this even more interesting is CSK’s recent trend. Across their last two games, twice CSK have had one batsman (Gaikwad) bat deep and in only their last game, the youngster struck a match-winning 72. Punjab, as we know, boast of batsmen who just love to score big - Four of their batsmen have posted individual scores of 67.50+ this season - and so it is almost certain that on Sunday, there will at least be one batsman in the game with a high score over 67.50. In their last H2H clash, there were two individual scores over 80 and another individual score of 63. That pretty much seals the deal. Head to SBOTOP to capitalize on this golden opportunity right away.