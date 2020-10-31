IPL 2020 | We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings, reckons Virat Kohli

“It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket. Things changed drastically in the second innings. There was a lot of dew which we didn't quite predict, they got it right at the toss eventually. In the end it was very difficult to hold the ball. Strange one. In between we thought the weather has become pleasant and there wasn't any dew, but last few games in Dubai and here as well there has been dew. The pattern keeps changing but regardless you need to have runs on the board. We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them - they used the pitch well and the change of pace,” Kohli said in the post-match interview.