IPL 2020 | We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings, reckons Virat Kohli

After losing the match by 5 wickets, Virat Kohli has opined that they lost the match because their batsmen weren’t brave enough to take chances against and credited Hyderabad bowlers for using the conditions well. He added that no match or team can be taken lightly in IPL’s competitive environment.
Bowling first, Hyderabad controlled the whole match right from the start with their perfect utilization of the wicket’s slow nature. They never gave any room or pace to Bangalore batsmen to work with and kept hitting them with wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they could jets reach the score of 120 in 20 overs, which was chased by Hyderabad with 5 wickets to spare.
RCB skipper Virat Kohli opined that the target was never enough as their batsmen didn’t take their chances against quality Hyderabad bowling.
“It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket. Things changed drastically in the second innings. There was a lot of dew which we didn't quite predict, they got it right at the toss eventually. In the end it was very difficult to hold the ball. Strange one. In between we thought the weather has become pleasant and there wasn't any dew, but last few games in Dubai and here as well there has been dew. The pattern keeps changing but regardless you need to have runs on the board. We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them - they used the pitch well and the change of pace,” Kohli said in the post-match interview.
Bangalore could have booked their place to the playoffs with a win against Hyderabad, but with the loss, Bangalore and Delhi stand on same points in equal number of matches. Now, both will compete against each in their last match to grab a place in the playoffs.
Virat further insisted that no game can be taken lightly in the competitive environment of IPL and hopes to win the game against Delhi to book their place to the playoffs.
“It is a competitive tournament and you can't take any games lightly or any teams for granted, the situation is in front of us - we have to win our last game to hopefully finish in the top two. It also gives teams a chance to make a comeback. Having said that it makes you aware of your downfalls as a team and things that you need to correct going forward. It is going to be a cracker of a game with both teams locked in at 14 points. I have always been a Bangalore boy in the IPL never sort of drifted towards Delhi.”
