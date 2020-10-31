IPL 2020 | We fell short at reading the wicket, weren't up to the mark, regrets Shreyas Iyer 

Today at 6:49 PM
Delhi Capitals continued their horror run as they lost against Mumbai by nine wickets and Shreyas Iyer rued the fact that the side failed at reading the wicket well and were just not good enough. He also added that Delhi have a lot of flaws but insisted that players need to believe in themselves.
It's hard to decipher what has been more surprising in the tournament - the magical turnaround of Kings XI Punjab or the unexpected downfall of Delhi Capitals. Delhi have now lost their last four games on the trot. Not only they are losing the games but by big margins - 88 runs, 59 runs, 5 wickets, and today, by 9 wickets.
Delhi batsmen showed no intent after openers Shaw and Dhawan were dismissed early as Iyer and Pant adopted an ODI approach, after which they couldn't accelerate. Eventually DC started losing wickets in heaps in middle-overs, making just 110 runs, which MI chased down with 34 balls to spare.
Speaking in the post-match presentation, losing skipper, Shreyas Iyer opined that Delhi didn't read the wicket well and had no idea how the wicket was going to play, which brought about their downfall.
"I think we fell short at reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark, those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum. It was important that we built partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. Lots of flaws to point out but we've got to believe in ourselves. You actually can't anticipate how the wicket's going to play right from the start. Once the openers get a momentum going, you can read it and 150-160 is a good score on these sorts of wickets," Iyer stated in the post-match presentation.
With the loss, Delhi Capitals have 14 points after 13 games and the big margin of defeat means they have a net-run-rate of -0.159. They will play their final game against one of the top sides of the season - RCB. Iyer reckons that the team needs to be fearless against Kohli's men as it will be a do-or-die game.
"We'll have to be fearless [against RCB] and keep things simple. It's an important game for us, do-or-die depending on how they play today. Not thinking much about the future, trying to stay in the present."
