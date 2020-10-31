IPL 2020 | We fell short at reading the wicket, weren't up to the mark, regrets Shreyas Iyer 

It's hard to decipher what has been more surprising in the tournament - the magical turnaround of Kings XI Punjab or the unexpected downfall of Delhi Capitals. Delhi have now lost their last four games on the trot. Not only they are losing the games but by big margins - 88 runs, 59 runs, 5 wickets, and today, by 9 wickets.

Delhi batsmen showed no intent after openers Shaw and Dhawan were dismissed early as Iyer and Pant adopted an ODI approach, after which they couldn't accelerate. Eventually DC started losing wickets in heaps in middle-overs, making just 110 runs, which MI chased down with 34 balls to spare.

"I think we fell short at reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark, those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum. It was important that we built partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. Lots of flaws to point out but we've got to believe in ourselves. You actually can't anticipate how the wicket's going to play right from the start. Once the openers get a momentum going, you can read it and 150-160 is a good score on these sorts of wickets," Iyer stated in the post-match presentation.