Jason Holder, who scored 26 of 10 balls, has insisted that he was waiting for an opportunity with the bat after he cashed in the opportunity today, winning the game by 5 wickets for his team. He added that the toss was crucial as it would have been quite difficult to defend with the dew factor.
Bowling in tandem with Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder provided good support with the new ball as he gave just 15 runs in his initial two overs. However, his real contribution came in the death overs, where he gave just 12 runs and picked up 2 wickets in 2 overs, restricting RCB to a total of 120.
While chasing the low score, Hyderabad scored 58 runs in the powerplay, despite losing David Warner early. The match was there for Hyderabad to win easily, but Bangalore stalled their win by taking 4 more wickets, trying to turn the match in their favour. However, Holder was having none of that as he came out all guns blazing, scoring 26 off 10 balls and won the game with 5 wickets left. Holder insisted that he was waiting for such an opportunity with the bat after grabbing today’s opportunity with both hands.
“We have got a really good balance and we got to close the tournament well. I was just longing for an opportunity with the bat and tonight I got one,” Holder said in the post-match interview.
The wicket looked visibly different in the second innings as Hyderabad were able to hit the ball much more easily with the help of due. Holder added that the team knew toss was crucial as it would have been hard to defend the total with the due factor in play.
“It wasn't easy. I just wanted to be positive and finish the game. Quite a bit of dew in the last few games. We knew toss was crucial and we wanted to chase. Trying to defend here is quite difficult. You are not quite sure of a par total with these boundaries and the dew factor,” he added.
