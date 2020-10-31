While chasing the low score, Hyderabad scored 58 runs in the powerplay, despite losing David Warner early. The match was there for Hyderabad to win easily, but Bangalore stalled their win by taking 4 more wickets, trying to turn the match in their favour. However, Holder was having none of that as he came out all guns blazing, scoring 26 off 10 balls and won the game with 5 wickets left. Holder insisted that he was waiting for such an opportunity with the bat after grabbing today’s opportunity with both hands.