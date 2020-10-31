IPL 2020 | There's always banter when Pant is keeping, reveals Ishan Kishan 

"It wasn't as easy as it looked. In the first few overs it wasn't coming on. I was just playing according to the ball and waiting for the loose balls. [The strength] credit goes to my mom for the food. I was just working on keeping my shape when I tried to slog, and I think helped. I worked really hard on these shots. My coach said teams will come up with plans against you, because you don't hit that much through the off side. This time I've been playing more, as you know my strength is on the leg side," Kishan, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match, said.