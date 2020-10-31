IPL 2020 | RCB vs SRH Evaluation Chart - Hyderabad’s brilliant bowling crushes weak batting lineup of Bangalore

In a do or die match, SRH pulled off a brilliant performance as they dismissed Bangalore for a below-par score of 120, courtesy to exceptional bowling on a slow wicket in Sharjah. Later, Jason Holder finished the match with the bat for Hyderabad to seal a 5 wicket win and keep them alive in the IPL.

Rating charts

Powerplay exploitation

RCB 3/10 - BLIMEY!! What did I just see! Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philipe started off quite nicely and were hitting the ball well. But something got into Padikkal and he tried to hit a lofted drive on the up on a slow wicket, only to get castled by Sandeep Sharma. Kohli followed Padikkal after a short while, ending the powerplay on 30/2.

SRH 9/10 - JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED! They could have avoided the fall of David Warner’s wicket, but they were on point with their exploitation of the powerplay, not giving Bangalore any chances to make it a low-scoring thriller, scoring 58/1 in the powerplay.

Middle-overs maneuvering

RCB 5/10 - OOH MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS! Do they do it deliberately? They added only 63 in 9 overs, which was aided by AB de Villiers little burst and after his dismissal, they were struggling to hit any boundaries. They completely failed to justify their tag of the best scoring team in the middle overs, ending on 93/4 at the end of 15 overs.

SRH 6/10 - WOW! They almost turned it into a low-scoring thriller but a cameo from Jason Holder saved them after Williamson got taken by Udana. The match was perfectly set up for them to win easily but they preferred to add some entertainment to the match by losing 4 wickets. In the end, they won the match by 5 wickets in the 15th over, keeping themselves in contention for the playoffs.

Death bowling

SRH 10/10 - ON POINT! All their strategies and plans were on point as they didn’t allow RCB to go past 120 runs. They gave away just 27 runs in the last 5 overs taking 3 wickets, displaying their control of the game. The bowlers didn’t give any pace to the batsmen to work with on a slow wicket along with perfectly executed yorkers, implementing their plans to perfection. Bowlers certainly pushed the momentum in favor of their team.

Snapshots

David Warner is a fantastic captain

Bangalore were expected to start off the match against Hyderabad with fireworks but things didn’t go according to the plan as RCB were derailed by David Warner and co. One such example was the wicket of Virat Kohli, who got trapped into the setup of Warner. Coming to bat after Padikkal played a rash shot, Kohli was expected to anchor the Bangalore innings and he was doing the same picking up quick singles and doubles. However, in the third over of Sandeep Sharma, Warner, seeing Kohli walking down the wicket, brought the keeper up and set up a short cover fielder to catch any lofted drives. Sandeep played his role extremely well by bowling a delivery there to be hit on the up and Kohli did exactly that, forgetting it was a slow wicket and gave the catch straight to Kane Williamson standing on short covers. A textbook wicket on slow pitches and fantastic captaincy against a world-class player.

RCB have the shortest batting lineup

Bangalore have only two ways in which they can win a game. The first one is their captain leading them from the front and the second one is a miraculous innings by AB de Villiers. None of their other batsmen matter if these two are not around as they struggle to put up or chase a competitive total without them, such is their dependence on Kohli and de Villiers. Even in the season they reached the final, Kohli single-handedly put them through with his fanatic season and we all have witnessed de Villiers dragging Bangalore to victory on multiple occasions. Hence, there should be no wonder why they collapse under pressure as they have no one to guide them through tough times, once they lose their main men. What they need is a longer batting lineup, where other batsmen too are able to contribute, because even if they qualify for the playoffs they won’t be able to handle the pressure of big matches. It was quite evident against Hyderabad that they were helpless without their main men and found themselves struggling for runs, totaling just 120/7 in 20 overs. The irony of the situation is that batting is supposed to be their strength and their batting ends at de Villiers, who bats at number 4 or 5.

Manish Pandey deserves to be in the Indian team

There have been lots of talk around the selection of Manish Pandey in the recently announced squad for the Australian tour. Many believed that his form was not acceptable to be selected in the national team, but the Karnataka batsman is on a roll as he proved all his critics wrong by delivering another crucial knock against Bangalore. Chasing a modest target of 121, Hyderabad lost the wicket of Warner early, but instead of taking his time on the crease, Pandey took the attack to Bangalore bowlers and didn’t let the momentum shift. He was clinical yet brutal at the same time and ensured that Hyderabad don’t get bogged down under pressure, scoring a crucial 19-ball 26. Although he couldn’t finish the match this time, he made sure the match doesn’t turn into a low scoring thriller. In the previous three matches as well, he remained unbeaten on two occasions and paved the way for his team’s victory - especially against Rajasthan, where he scored unbeaten 83 to guide his team home. These performances make it abundantly clear that he deserves to be in the National team setup.

Turning Point

David Warner perfectly set up the wicket of Kohli by placing a fielder at short covers, bringing the keeper up, and asking Sandeep to bowl drivable deliveries on the wicket, where balls were holding up. Kohli fell in the trap and after that, it was a procession of wickets and Bangalore could never recover from that loss.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Dull

In a do or die match for Hyderabad, they were absolutely on point with their plans, winning the match one-sided without any competition from RCB. Although it did make for a good watching experience with quality cricket from Hyderabad on display, it failed to entertain the viewers, making it a dull match in the end.