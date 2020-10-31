IPL 2020 | MI vs DC Evaluation Chart - Clinical Mumbai school listless Delhi Capitals

Defending champions sans Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians smashed the living hell out of a struggling Delhi Capitals as they raced past to as easy a win as they come. The base of the victory was laid by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah before Ishan Kishan took over the mantle with a smashing knock.

Ratings chart

Powerplay exploitation

DC 3/10 - DISASTER! Trent Broult wreaked havoc in the powerplay as he sent back Dhawan and Shaw in the first and third over respectively, derailing an already struggling Delhi. DC ended with 22 runs in the first six overs as after early wickets, Iyer like usual took time and Pant was finding it hard to middle the ball.

MI 8/10 - The way Ishan Kishan was throwing the kitchen sink at Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje was simply stunning. Quinton de Kock also did well and getting 38 off the first six without losing a wicket in a 111 run-chase was as perfect a start as it gets. Rabada continued his wicketless PP streak this season.

Middle-overs maneuvering

DC 3/10 - ANOTHER DISASTER! After a horrendous start in the powerplay, DC were toothless in the middle-overs as Iyer again failed to lead from the front after taking all the time in the world to settle in, batting at snail-esque pace. Pant and Stoinis continued their poor form as DC could only manage 56 runs, losing four wickets between overs 7 and 15.

MI 10/10 - There was simply no let up from Mumbai Indians as Ishan Kishan was in some mood today. He was blasting spinners for fun and didn't even show mercy on Kagiso Rabada; such was the ease with which he was plundering the ball all around the park.

Death bowling

MI 9/10 - With a side down and out at 78 for 6, we have seen plenty of turnarounds in the past and with Shimron Hetmyer still in the middle, anything was possible but then MI have the best bowling attack in the league for a reason. They bowled tightly, giving merely 32 runs and taking three wickets with Coulter-Nile sending back the danger man Hetmyer as early as the second ball since the start of the death overs.

DC- NA

Snapshots

Delhi Capitals' disastrous opening stands

1, 1, 0, 25, 0, 0 - well, this is how poor Delhi Capitals' opening stands have been in the last six games. Thrice the first wicket hasn't added a run, while twice all they have added is a run. After making back-to-back centuries and creating history, in the last two games, Dhawan has bagged back-to-back ducks. As far as Prithvi Shaw is concerned, the man who replaced Ajinkya Rahane today despite the senior batsman making 19-ball 26 in the last game, he made 10 off 11 and was bounced out by Trent Boult, continuing his wretched run of form, which has seen him make 7, 0, 0, 4 and 19 in lead up to this game. Time has come for DC to open with Marcus Stoinis, who was fairly successful opening in the BBL.

The great Marcus Stoinis struggle

When the big man Marcus Stoinis came firing on all cylinders, he was hyped to be the next Andre Russell of the league (!!!). But, heck no, neither was it the case nor has he done well enough to even merit a place in the side. If we take a look at his overwhelmingly dry run, that is 2, 5, 6, 9, 24, 18, 13 - four consecutive single-digit-scores, and there’s not even a single 30-run-knock. With all the talent that he has got, he is following in the footsteps of Glenn Maxwell. Given the fact that he has taken three wickets in the last six games, coming into this game, he either needs to open or be dropped because life is back to reality and all hype has bypassed for now.

Jasprit Bumrah- The GOLD STANDARD of T20 bowling

Jasprit Bumrah is a thing of beauty. He is a joy to watch and as Indians, we are lucky to have a bowler as skilled and freakish as this man. Today, again, he was on fire. First, he surprised Marcus Stoinis with a short of a length ball, which took the edge of his bat, and then dismissed Pant, trapping him right in front of middle stump, without breaking a sweat. Well, he quite simply broke the backbone of Delhi's middle-order batting and dashed any hopes of a DC fight back to a good score. Bumrah finished with 3/17. It was his third three-wicket-haul in the last five games and now he has 23 wickets in 13 games with an economy under 7. We dare to demand Bumrah for the PM !

Turning Point

Trent Boult has been quite underrated this season and today he continued his great run with the new ball as he put Delhi on the back foot in the first three overs, sending back openers Dhawan and Shaw, which made DC play the catch up game throughout, which they failed terribly. Boult took out Shikhar in the first over while he bounced out Shaw in the third over. As a result, DC ended with a sub-par total of 110 runs.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Dull

T20 cricket is all about entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. Unfortunately, this clash of titans between MI and DC was anything but entertaining. First of all, DC batsmen made us doze off throughout, on a lazy Saturday afternoon, with their outlandishly poor batting. And then, their bowlers didn't show much of a fight, which made it an out and out dull affair.