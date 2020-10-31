IPL 2020 | Chris Gayle punished for breaching Code of Conduct in Rajasthan clash

After threatening to explode match after match, Chris Gayle played to his full potential on Friday in Abu Dhabi as he struck a nonchalant 99 against a spirited Royals side. In his 63-ball stay at the middle, the 41-year-old struck six fours and eight humongous sixes but fell agonizingly short of scoring a seventh IPL ton. Batting on 99* in the final over, Gayle was dismissed after a Jofra Archer full delivery ricocheted on to the stumps after striking his pads and instantly, the Universe Boss expressed his frustration by throwing his bat towards short mid-wicket.