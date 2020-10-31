IPL 2020 | Chris Gayle punished for breaching Code of Conduct in Rajasthan clash

Today at 9:14 AM
Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle, who threw his bat in frustration versus the Royals after being dismissed on 99, has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct. Gayle, who was bowled on 99 by Jofra Archer, launched the bat after missing out on a ton.
After threatening to explode match after match, Chris Gayle played to his full potential on Friday in Abu Dhabi as he struck a nonchalant 99 against a spirited Royals side. In his 63-ball stay at the middle, the 41-year-old struck six fours and eight humongous sixes but fell agonizingly short of scoring a seventh IPL ton. Batting on 99* in the final over, Gayle was dismissed after a Jofra Archer full delivery ricocheted on to the stumps after striking his pads and instantly, the Universe Boss expressed his frustration by throwing his bat towards short mid-wicket.
It was only a moment of anger and misjudgement from Gayle, who then shook hands with Archer on his way back to the dugout, but for his unruly actions, the 41-year-old has been slapped with a 10% fine.
“Chris Gayle, the Kings XI Punjab batsman, has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi,” read an official release from the IPL.
The Universe Boss, who stated post his innings that he considers the 99 a ton, is also said to have admitted to the offence.
“Mr Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”
The knock on Friday was Gayle’s second score of 99 for the Punjab franchise as last season, the southpaw struck an unbeaten 99 versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
