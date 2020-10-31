Become a King by pocketing a huge sum by placing these three bets from the Punjab-Chennai clash

KXIP winning the game @1.72

Kings XI Punjab have been firing on all cylinders when it comes to the second half of the tournament, having won five of their last six games, the best winning streak for any team after the first half. Their batting has been bolstered by the presence of the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle , who has averaged 46 this season with a strike-rate close to 145, while KL Rahul has been the most consistent batsman in the league with Nicholas Pooran providing the finishing touch. Their bowling has also come good with Mohammed Shami delivering crucial blows, well complemented by Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan with Ravi Bishnoi taking up the spin mantle effectively. The biggest factor in last two CSK wins has been Ruturaj Gaikwad but Shami can put him into trouble with the new ball like he did against KKR, bowling the Test match lengths, which he hasn't faced much. Also Rayudu, who has played good cameos averages a meager 24 in KXIP vs CSK games. This will be a do-or-die game for Punjab, unlike CSK, and they will come hard at CSK and leave no stone unturned to finish with 14 points.

Highest score in first 6 overs- Kings XI Punjab @1.85

KXIP's top-order is as good as they come with the likes KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, both men in red-hot form and putting up superlative shows in the last few games. Not only them but even Mandeep Singh made a brilliant fifty against KKR before he was dismissed by a Jofra Archer 'ripper' in the last game, which no one could have done much about. If we compare the runs made in last three games of both the teams in the first six overs, two out of three times, KXIP have been able to make use of powerplay more effectively. CSK haven't even crossed fifty-run-mark once unlike KXIP. In fact, even when it comes to last three games at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Punjab batsmen have out batted CSK as twice have they got more out of the field restrictions in the first six overs in comparison to MS Dhoni's men. In the H2H though, CSK had a record opening partnership against KXIP but now the openers have changed, so that bit of stat doesn't make much of a difference. After KL Rahul batted slowly last game, this game should be the one where he should go berserk alongside Gayle.