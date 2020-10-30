VIDEO | ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle let his bat loose after getting out on 99

In the 19th over of the innings, the T20 veteran also crossed a landmark 1000 sixes in the format, with a massive six off Tyagi’s bowling. And in the last over, against a fiery Archer, the left-handed batsman cleared the boundary with ease before Archer had the last laugh with a precise yorker. The right-arm bowler got the ball under Gayle’s reach, with the ball going to crash the stumps. While the stumps were taken out, in frustration, the left-hander smashed his bat as he walked off for 99, off 63 deliveries with six boundaries and eight sixes.