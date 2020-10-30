VIDEO | ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle let his bat loose after getting out on 99

Today at 9:39 PM
Three deliveries were still left in the over, KXIP’s Chris Gayle was batting on 99 as he faced Jofra Archer’s precision with the ball. After trashing the bowler for a long six, Archer had the last laugh with a yorker to dismiss Gayle, who walked back dismissed on 99 before smashing his bat.
After not being picked in the playing XI for their first six games, KL Rahul announced that the ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle was fit and raring to go against his former teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, to the surprise of all, the left-handed batsman was batting in an unfamiliar position, at No.3 as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walked out to bat. Six games after, Gayle showed that he is the right man to bat one down, with his six-hitting abilities not a bit rusty having not played cricket since March.
Against Rajasthan Royals, a speedy Jofra Archer dismissed Mandeep Singh for a duck, which meant that a familiar tall figure of Gayle was out to bat early in the innings, to bat in the powerplay. From thereon, there was no looking back whatsoever, with the left-hander smashing Kartik Tyagi for 14 runs in the over, an over after he was dropped. While KL Rahul got out at the other end, the Jamaican continued the carnage against the Royals bowling, getting sixes every other over.
In the 19th over of the innings, the T20 veteran also crossed a landmark 1000 sixes in the format, with a massive six off Tyagi’s bowling. And in the last over, against a fiery Archer, the left-handed batsman cleared the boundary with ease before Archer had the last laugh with a precise yorker. The right-arm bowler got the ball under Gayle’s reach, with the ball going to crash the stumps. While the stumps were taken out, in frustration, the left-hander smashed his bat as he walked off for 99, off 63 deliveries with six boundaries and eight sixes.
Watch the dismissal here:
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.