VIDEO | Superman Stokes’ incredible take gifts Archer’s ‘snorter’ a reward

In a must-win encounter for both sides, Kings XI Punjab lost the toss and were sent into bat, in conditions that seemingly favourable to seam bowling early on. The contest between Jofra Archer and KL Rahul, a batsman that the right-arm pacer has not dismissed in the IPL, was an intriguing one for all fans of the game. In the 46 balls that Archer has bowled to the right-handed batsman, he had conceded 78 runs without getting any rewards. In the game though, after dodging for the first four deliveries, Rahul got himself off the strike to allow Mandeep Singh feel the presence for the English star as well.