Twitter reacts to Suchith’s ‘impeccable’ throw accounting for in-form Sanju Samson

At 145/2, Sanju Samson’s partnership with Steve Smith took the Royals closer than ever to an easy victory against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win encounter for them. However, Suchith had different plans as his immaculate throw got the back of the in-form Royals batsman, Sanju Samson.
BULL'S EYES
Absolute stunner from him..
Sucith— #Bharath (@Bharu_chirufan) October 30, 2020
Game changer substitute
Manish Pandey catch vs srh
Now samson runout #KXIPvRR
That was very much needed then.. but the results ended up differently!
Unwanted runout from Samson..#IPL2020 #Master— SIDDHARTHVFC (@Siddharthr091) October 30, 2020
Samson Runout😯— Rohith👌🌟Fan (@Rohith_SSMBFan) October 30, 2020
Is this a chance to #KXIP to make their comeback?
Still Buttler, Tewatia, Parag and Archer left😅🚶 #KXIPvsRR
Hahaha! Apna time ayega.
can we EVER win against rr— manika🌈 (@mendesassemble) October 30, 2020
Sorry!! Very poor in mathematics as of now. :P :P
After RR's win, KKR fans have taken their calculator out. #KXIPvsRR pic.twitter.com/A1qj8BR3TB— Yash | KKR 💜 (@sarcasmwalaaa) October 30, 2020
Never ending 'Love story' 💜
RR Fans were praying CSK to win from yest , now KKR Fans will join with them so that CSK can beat KXIP on sunday— Just a Fan (@iemRahul_) October 30, 2020
Can tell complete TEAM WORK today!🙌
Once again congratulations to rr and unbelievable win on kxip— Mehul Vyas (@MehulVy64018032) October 30, 2020
That's BEN STOKES for you!
Ben Stokes did amazing in all the departments today be it bowling batting and fielding🙌🙌#KXIPvRR pic.twitter.com/mEjyceGFdS— Sorry What? (@_isntitdarling_) October 30, 2020
