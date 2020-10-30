 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Suchith’s ‘impeccable’ throw accounting for in-form Sanju Samson

    Rajastan Royals beat Kings XI Punajab

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:39 PM

    At 145/2, Sanju Samson’s partnership with Steve Smith took the Royals closer than ever to an easy victory against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win encounter for them. However, Suchith had different plans as his immaculate throw got the back of the in-form Royals batsman, Sanju Samson.

    BULL'S EYES

    Absolute stunner from him..

    That was very much needed then.. but the results ended up differently!

    Hahaha! Apna time ayega.

    Sorry!! Very poor in mathematics as of now. :P :P

    Never ending 'Love story' 💜

    Can tell complete TEAM WORK today!🙌

    That's BEN STOKES for you!

