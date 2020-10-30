 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'Classic Pakistan running' returning as comical Imam run out sees two batsmen dive at same end

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:18 PM

    A whole Pakistan generation seems to be inspired by the legendary running of Inzamam-ul-Haq, more so, his nephew Imam ul Haq, who was involved the most comical run-out of the year. A ball-watching Imam hinted for a single in the 26th over and it resulted in both batsmen diving at the same end.

    Le Pak: Dil waale puchle... Ohohohooohhooo😂🤣🙊🙈

    Never gonna change!

    Everything has changed in 2020 but Pakistan runout's remain same!😂🤣

    Yeah!! Very rare..

    How can they replucate this all the time with perfection??

    They love to sacrifice theor wkts to opponents!

    Selish ka baap hai in log..

