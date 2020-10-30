Twitter reacts to 'Classic Pakistan running' returning as comical Imam run out sees two batsmen dive at same end

Today at 3:18 PM
A whole Pakistan generation seems to be inspired by the legendary running of Inzamam-ul-Haq, more so, his nephew Imam ul Haq, who was involved the most comical run-out of the year. A ball-watching Imam hinted for a single in the 26th over and it resulted in both batsmen diving at the same end.
Le Pak: Dil waale puchle... Ohohohooohhooo😂🤣🙊🙈
October 30, 2020
Never gonna change!
#runout #PAKvZIM #Imamulhaq #harissohail https://t.co/mI4e08GhoZ— Waqas Ghayyur (@waqasghayyur8) October 30, 2020
Something's never changed 😂 #PAKvZIM #runout #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/56RLfs46Gy— ¥CLUE¥ (@barath52190875) October 30, 2020
Everything has changed in 2020 but Pakistan runout's remain same!😂🤣
Now You all have something to laugh at today ... 😂🤣🙊🙈 pic.twitter.com/tOd6taxjgx— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) October 30, 2020
Yeah!! Very rare..
Very Rare Runout In Cricket ....— Parthu Reddy (@Parthu_Virat_18) October 30, 2020
It Took More Than 5 Minutes to Take Decision for 3rd Umpire ....
And Finally Imam Is Given Out ....#PakvsZim #Pakistan #Zimbambwe
@ICC @TheRealPCB @ZimCricketv pic.twitter.com/SYv8B46R8s
How can they replucate this all the time with perfection??
Home series m runout manah hai kya? 🤔— Maqsood Jamal (@_MaqsoodJamal) October 30, 2020
They love to sacrifice theor wkts to opponents!
Why does Pakistan keep on doing this to themselves 😂😂😂. Another runout where the batsmen are at the same end #PAKvZIM— Kuzco Barbosa (@KuzivaChikwani) October 30, 2020
Selish ka baap hai in log..
@shoaib100mph @iramizraja I'm waiting for your reaction on Imam and Harish runout situations 😂😂.. how selfish player u have!— Khan Asad (@asad2ece) October 30, 2020
