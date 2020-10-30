IPL 2020 | We can shock few teams in the playoffs, claims David Hussey 

Despite the loss against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Thusday, KKR mentor David Hussey reckons that they are still breathing in the competition and can shock shock few teams in the playoffs. After 13 games, KKR have 12 points and they will play their final game on November 1 against RR.

Coming into the game against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders had a simple equation in front of them, beat the Men in Yellow to put themselves in a strong position to make it to the playoffs and go against RR with 14 points and not possibly depend on other results to go their way. But that won't be possible now as they were defeated by MS Dhoni's men, who are already out of the tournament and now might well need to depend on other team's results apart from overcoming Rajasthan Royals on November 1. But the sliver lining remains that they are still not out of the competition yet.

After the loss, KKR mentor David Hussey stated that they might have lost the game but are still alive in the tournament and are looking forward to take on RR in their last game. He added that they will come out with all guns blazing in their next game and if few results go their way, they can shock few teams in the playoffs.

"We have put ourselves in this position by losing games. But we are still breathing in the competition. The next game is against Rajasthan. In a few days' time, we are going to recharge our batteries and come out and play free-flowing cricket. You never know what could happen, results go our way and we can shock few teams in the playoffs," David Hussey said in the post-match presser.

Reflecting on team's six-wicket defeat, the former Aussie batsman asserted that with dew coming to the fore in the second innings, it was difficult to grip the ball for KKR bowlers, but also credited CSK for the win, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made an exceptional 72.

"Unfortunately, we finished second, few things went wrong, losing the toss didn't help, with lot of dew around, we couldn't grip the ball but we can't take away the credit away from Chennai, who chased down a very decent total."

Former KKR skipper and middle-order stalwart, Dinesh Karthik's batting position has been a big talking point in IPL 2020. In the last few games, he is playing the role of a finisher. Talking about DK's batting position, Hussey said that batting him up the order didn't work but he is showing his class as a finisher.

"Batting DK up the order to stabilize the middle-order didn't really work out, so we dropped his down in the batting order. Today again, he showed his class as a finisher and you will find him in the back end most of the innings as he does strike at 200 during that phase.

KKR will now take on RR in a do-or-die game on November 1 at Dubai International Stadium.