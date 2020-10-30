IPL 2020 | Qualification scenarios - SRH favourites after RR bust points table wide open

On Friday, for the second chase running, RR annihilated their opponents but it’s a drubbing that holds significance as their win now means that six teams are still in contention to grab the remaining three spots. Thanks to their healthy NRR, however, it’s SRH who are now favourites to finish fourth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Current position

2nd on the table

Points

14

Remaining fixtures: SRH and DC

What do they need to qualify?

Thanks to neither of the bottom five capable of getting to 16 points, just one more win will get RCB through to the playoffs.

Can they still get knocked out?

Yes. But RR’s win has made it easier for them. For RCB to get knocked out, they will have to lose each of their final two games by a huge margin and two of KKR/SRH/KXIP/RR will have to get to 14 points and have a better NRR than RCB.

Delhi Capitals

Current position

3rd on the table

Points

14

Remaining fixtures: MI and RCB

What do they need to qualify?

DC are in the exact same position as RCB and one win will take them through to the playoffs.

Can they still get knocked out?

Yes. It is the same situation as RCB. For DC to get knocked out, they will have to lose each of their remaining two games and two of KKR/SRH/KXIP/RR will have to get to 14 points with a better NRR. Highly unlikely, given neither of the aforementioned sides barring SRH have a positive NRR.

Kings XI Punjab

Current position

4th on the table

Points

12

Remaining fixture: CSK

What do they need to qualify?

Here’s what needs to happen for KXIP to qualify for the playoffs:

Scenario 1

They beat CSK and get to 14; KKR vs RR ends up being a close game to ensure there is no NRR fluctuation and SRH lose one of their last two games. KXIP will progress by the virtue of NRR.

Scenario 2

They beat CSK and get to 14 (and win handsomely) and hope one of DC or RCB get absolutely pounded in their final two games. KXIP can then hope to progress on the basis of a better NRR. In this case, SRH’s results won’t matter as even if SRH win their last two games, KXIP and SRH can end up finishing 3rd and 4th.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Current position

7th on the table

Points

10

Remaining fixtures: RCB and MI

What do they need to qualify?

SRH’s path is clear as crystal. They will qualify if they win their last two games. Thanks to their NRR being the second-best in the entire competition, there is no necessity to win matches handsomely.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Current position

5th and 6th on the table respectively

Points

12 and 12 respectively

Remaining fixture: They face each other (RR vs KKR)

How can one of these teams qualify?

If KXIP and SRH lose one of their matches from hereon, then the winner of RR vs KKR will finish fourth in the table.

But there are also other (unlikely scenarios). The winner of KKR/RR will qualify also if

SRH lose one of their final two games and KXIP win their last game, but one of KKR/RR end up registering a huge win to leap KXIP’s NRR.

SRH lose their final game, one of DC/RCB get pummeled in their final two games and KXIP either lose or don’t win their final game by a huge margin. Should all these things happen, the winner of KKR/RR will still have a mathematical chance to progress through NRR, although it will be a nearly impossible task.