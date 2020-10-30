IPL 2020 | Backing old players over youngsters tuned CSK upside down, states Brian Lara 

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has stated that Chennai Super Kings' tactics of backing older players over youngsters turned their season upside down. He added that we all expected MS Dhoni to turn around things but he just never changed his approach as CSK slumped in the IPL 2020.

After a two-year ban when Chennai Super Kings were reinstated in the IPL 2018, they had, what people called 'Dad's Army' at their disposal, which had surprised one and all at that time. But then it has been the trademark MS Dhoni style, back something which may seem ridiculous to the onlookers and deliver results. CSK won the 2018 IPL in what was a fairy tale comeback while they narrowly lost the 2019 IPL final against Mumbai Indians. But, then there's a time, after which even the set template becomes too predictable and goes awry, which has been the case for MSD and co in IPL 2020.

CSK kept backing out of form older players like Murali Vijay and Kedar Jadhav, keeping out some pretty talented youngsters on the bench, which simply didn't work. Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara echoes similar thoughts as he asserted that CSK's reluctance to spend in youth costed them big time this season.

"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them," Lara said on Star Sports' 'Select Dugout', reported TOI.

Lara also stated that everyone kept waiting for MS Dhoni to change his approach and turn around things but it never quite happened. He added that he is hoping for CSK to build a new side with youngsters at the forefront.

"It's just an unbelievable season so far. You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping."

"But it's a situation where they can just try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players they've got," he added.

After playing 13 games, CSK have won just five games, of which two have come in the last two games against RCB and KKR respectively with youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad guiding them to victories with back-to-back half-centuries. The Men in Yellow are already out of the race to make it to the playoffs.