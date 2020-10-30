IPL 2020 | Very 'happy and proud' moment to get appointed as India's vice-captain, opines KL Rahul

Rahul just can't do any wrong this year. The stylish right-hander who bats at No.5 for India in ODIs and opens in T20Is, is averaging 70.00 with a strike-rate of 107.69 in 50-overs cricket and 53.83 with a strike-rate of 144.84 in T20Is, this year. When it comes to IPL, he is the orange cap holder with 595 runs in 12 games at 59.50. Rahul has led KXIP to the fourth position with 12 points after 12 games in the points table thus far, and they are pretty much in line to make it to the final four if they continue their belligerent run of form.