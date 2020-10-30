Cash home some amazing returns from Bangalore’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite scoring a 39 and 15, it could be considered and very well processed as two bad games for AB de Villiers after that stunning display against the Rajasthan Royals , few games back. Against Mumbai especially, the Saffer would be annoyed by the way he got out, against Kieron Pollard in what was a rank full-toss just as the Bangalore-based franchise was about to take the speed gears. In the last two encounters, Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as the franchise’s top run-scorer, scoring runs with crazy numbers at the same time. However, the biggest threat for AB would be the leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who would be looking to take his wicket. While de Villiers isn’t the best against leg-spinners, his record against the Afghan leggie is commendable - with 50 runs off 39 deliveries while only getting out twice. This year too, he has scored 30 runs off 20 deliveries against him, suggesting that he is the man to take up the mantle. With 339 runs this season, the right-handed South African would surely be looking to up his game against Sunrisers, come this Saturday. All you have to do is put in your faith on RCB’s top-batsman to come good by putting in your money with BetDaily.

RCB to score most match sixes @2.00

It is definitely not a fairly straightforward market, with it having its own set of dangers but for a free-scoring team like RCB, this is the best place for some quick money. Three out of RCB’s top four - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe and Virat Kohli aren’t the most prolific six-scorers by nature but they have cleared the boundaries 19 times, which makes this clearly interesting. On the other hand, RCB also possesses one of the best T20 batsmen across the world in the form of AB de Villiers, who can go from 100 to 300 strike-rate in the blink of an eye, as he showcased in the encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season. Last few games didn't went as well for him but his six-scoring rate hasn’t decreased, with him still featuring in the top five list of six-scorers in the competition. Every game, de Villiers scores at least 1.6 sixes alongside Kohli and Padikkal, they might very well topple the Sunrisers. Statistically too, Sunrisers have scored 58 sixes in their 12 appearances, at an average of 4.8 sixes per game. Meanwhile, RCB clearly have scored 60 sixes, two more than them at an average of 5 per game, which makes the Men in Red and Gold clear favourites. So head-on to BetDaily and place the simplest of bets for a return of lifetime.

Okay then, if it was the first half of the competition, you would be totally right to call me crazy for predicting under 400 runs in Sharjah Cricket Ground but this isn’t the same pitch and conditions anymore. Last three games at this venue has rather been a bowler-dominated encounter, when was the last time we saw something like that at this venue! Look at that, CSK struggled big-time against Mumbai at this venue and so did Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab, in what we expected to be a high-scoring encounter. So hold your horses, this is not going to be a high-scoring one between the two sides, who both have an excellent set of bowlers to knock their batsmen down. So in all this contest might be a really close one between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both of whom are chasing to be ahead of the rest in the IPL table. Given RCB’s indifferent form in the last two games, expect a low-scoring but at the same time a thriller between the two sides in what will be a cracker-jack. You know the drill, BetDaily is the place where your money goes in.